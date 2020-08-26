Kravis Center Lights Up Red in Support of Economic Relief to Live Events Industry

The Kravis Center joins local event venues in Palm Beach County which will light up in red on September 1.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will illuminate in red on Tuesday, September 1 from 9 p.m. to midnight in support of economic relief to the live events industry. More than 1,500 buildings across North America will join the social media movement to raise public awareness that this industry, and all its workers, is on "Red Alert," since most have been out of business since March.

In addition to the Kravis Center, a number of other major businesses in Palm Beach County will light their building red including The Breakers, Flagler Museum, the Historical Society, the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Palm Beach Dramaworks and Rosemary Square.

"For more than 28 years, we have served as an economic catalyst to the region, contributing an estimated $750 million to the local economy," said Judith Mitchell, Kravis Center CEO. "Because of Covid-19, we had to shutter our doors to not only stage performances but also to other civic and non-profit events hosted here which total more than 1,400 a year at the Kravis Center alone."

The social media movement, #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART and #ExtendPUA, represents a major call to action, imploring the US Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) as quickly as possible, offering economic relief to the live events industry, which has been stalled for months due to the pandemic, putting millions of people out of work. Additionally, the movement is to support ExtendPUA.org in their efforts towards continuation and extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Act to provide relief to those without work due to the virus.

"As performances, concerts, trade shows and other live events remain closed, or open on a very limited basis, the entire industry has been impacted - from performers, to technicians, rental companies, florists, stagehands as well as audio visual," continued Mitchell. "Even our local restaurants and hotels suffer when our stages and event spaces are dark. This is an opportunity to demonstrate - in red - the impact these businesses have on our local economy."

For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.

