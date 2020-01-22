Kravis Center Invites Community To HAMILTUNES Karaoke Sing-Along This Sunday At Rosemary Square

Fans and friends are invited to join The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and Rosemary Square for West Palm Beach's first-ever HAMILTUNES: an evening of karaoke for HAMILTON fans in advance of the city's debut engagement of the Broadway musical. Hosted by KOOL 105.5 Mo & Sally Show producer Curtis Daniels, the free event is this Sunday, January 26, starting at 5:30 pm with singing beginning at 6 pm Those wishing to perform a song on stage must sign up for solo or group singing at Kravis.org/hamiltunes. This program is open to anyone, and all participants are encouraged to sing along from the audience.

HAMILTUNES is an officially licensed sing-along set to the soundtrack of HAMILTON. Instrumentals and lyrics will be provided and the audience brings their voices! Costumes are encouraged, but no swords, dueling pistols, or weapons of any kind, please. The fun-filled and family-friendly sing-along event was developed to celebrate and enjoy the songs of the musical HAMILTON, which makes its premiere engagement at the Kravis Center January 28 - February 16.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTUNES takes place Sunday, January 26 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Rosemary Square, located at 700 Rosemary Avenue in Downtown West Palm Beach, on the lawn in the heart of the property. For more information about HAMILTUNES please visitKravis.org/hamiltunes. Questions about ticketing and information on HAMILTON may be answered by visiting Kravis.org or calling 561.832.7469.





The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is an officially licensed HAMILTUNES affiliate. Please note: Although this program is open to anyone, the lyrics of this show contain profanity, and your participation in this program acknowledges that. This HAMILTUNES event will require clean lyrics. Lyrics will be provided as needed.