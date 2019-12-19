Kravis Center Announces Shows, Concerts, and Events For January

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is launching into Leap Year with 23 dazzling shows, concerts and special events for every entertainment preference, from classical music to Broadway razzle dazzle, including the return of Michael Feinstein and the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, the 13th annual Palm Beach Wine Auction Dinner & Live Auction, and the local premiere of HAMILTON, the biggest blockbuster of the past decade.

JANUARY

January 1 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

The Strauss Symphony of America

Bernhard Schneider, conductor (Vienna)

Jennifer Davison, soprano (Vienna)

Brian Cheney, tenor (New York)

Featuring dancers from National Ballet of Hungary & International Champion Ballroom Dancers

Waltz into the New Year with this spectacular celebration of song and dance with European singers, dancers and a full orchestra.

Presented by the Kravis Center and Attila Glatz Concert Productions.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Sponsored by Margaretta Taylor

January 5 at 2 pm (Sunday)

Midori, Violin

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

Binary stars-the charismatic duo of brilliant American-Japanese violinist and incomparable French ultra-pianist-continue their award-winning U.S. tour.

All-Beethoven program:

+ Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 12, No. 2

+ Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 12, No. 3

+ Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 ("Kreutzer")

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Beyond The Stage: Join us for a pre-concert talk by Sharon McDaniel at 12:45 pm in The Picower Foundation Arts Education Center. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.



January 7-12

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

A BRONX TALE

(Kravis On Broadway)

Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Alan Menken, the songwriter of Beauty and the Beast, A BRONX TALE is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family. Based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri's story, this streetwise musical has The New York Times hailing it as "A Critics' Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry."

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Sponsored by

Stacey and Mark Levy

Bonnie Osher and Dr. Peter Sherman



January 9 at 1:30 pm (Thursday)

Lecture Series:

Tillers of the Soil:

Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn

American Dance Pioneers

Lecturer: Stephen Driscoll Resident Photographer, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, 1980-1990

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

They were headliners on The Ziegfeld Follies, and their brand Denishawn, an elision of their two names, was synonymous with dance. He founded the Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival and built the first theater expressly for dance in the United States. She was regarded as goddess, not just for the roles she inhabited but for the acolytes who worshipped her. They both danced until they died, separately, still married, but each on their own. Mr. Driscoll brings their fascinating lives to life with photos and anecdotes which will amuse and edify.

Dance Studio A

Tickets: $25

January 10-11 at 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Marissa Mulder in I'm Old Fashioned

with Jon Weber on Piano

One of the most successful young cabaret artists, sweet soprano Marissa Mulder is known for bringing new life to old standards and for her bubbly, exuberant style. Her rise to fame includes being recognized with numerous awards, including the Julie Wilson and Noel Coward Award, as well as the MAC Awards for Major Artist and Recording of the Year. Enjoy an evening of beautiful music featuring an array of cabaret favorites.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets: $39



January 13 at 11 am & 2 pm (Monday)

Sinatra with Matt Dusk

(Adults at Leisure Series)

He's charming, he's charismatic and he sings Sinatra like nobody else! Join famed jazz crooner Matt Dusk as he showcases his gift for Sinatra classics performed with a contemporary big band sound. With new arrangements by Grammy Award winning composers Pat Williams and Sammy Nestico, Dusk will whisk you away to Las Vegas in 1966 during this extraordinary performance.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets: $30



January 13-14 at 6:30 pm & 9 pm (Monday and Tuesday)

SK Entertainment & the Kravis Center Present

The Naked Magicians

Seen in London's West End, in more than 200 cities all around the world and by over 50 million people on major TV networks, The Naked Magicians is the world's funniest and naughtiest magic show. The show features magic, mirth and mayhem as these two hot and hilarious Aussie magicians take magic to a whole new level. This boisterous R-rated magic show strips away the top hats and capes, promising full-frontal illusions. Left without sleeves or pockets, their saucy magic is baffling and entertaining, bringing a new meaning to "now you see it."

Note: Contains mature content. For ages 18+ only. Includes coarse language, sexual references and male nudity... get ready to have fun!

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $43



January 13 at 8 pm (Monday)

NFM Wrocław Philharmonic

Giancarlo Guerrero, Music Director and Conductor

Janusz Wawrowski, Violin

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

Wroclaw's tour celebrates Poland's 100 years of independence. The guest violinist was honored by Poland with the long-term use of Stradivarius (dated 1685). Wawrowski is prominent as a "virtuoso with the deep-souled tone of a poet," a match for composer Szymanowski, the remarkable 19th-century "Polish Impressionist."

+ Lutosławski/Symphonic Variations

+ Szymanowski/Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 35

+ Brahms/Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Concert sponsored by John Shalam, Voxx International Corporation

Beyond The Stage: Join us for a pre-concert talk by Sharon McDaniel at 6:45 pm in The Picower Foundation Arts Education Center. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.



January 14 at 2 pm (Tuesday)

NFM Wrocław Philharmonic

Giancarlo Guerrero, Music Director and Conductor

David Fray, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

A superlative debut tour of the U.S. in 2009 led to the awards and 10 CDs for French pianist David Fray. Noted for his superb lyricism and often floating, pearlescent playing, he makes a Regional Arts debut in Chopin.

+ Szymanowski/Concert Overture in E Major, Op. 12

+ Chopin/Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21

+ Dvořák/Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 ("From the New World")

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Concert sponsored by John Shalam, Voxx International

Beyond The Stage: Join us for a pre-concert talk by Sharon McDaniel at 12:45 pm in The Picower Foundation Arts Education Center. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.



January 15 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders

Deemed as one of the most captivating and enjoyable illusionists performing in the world by the Chicago Tribune, Vitaly has mystified fans from all over the world. He was even able to astound Las Vegas superstars Penn & Teller, whom he has successfully fooled in their hit TV show, Fool Us. From bringing pictures and drawings to life, to erasing people from their own driver's licenses, Vitaly's signature illusions leaves even the most jaded audience members awestruck.

Note: Recommended for ages 8+. Children 4 years or younger will not be admitted.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $32

Sponsored by Donald and Linda Silpe



January 15 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Michael Feinstein and the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra Big Band:

Celebrating the Swingers

Frank, Dean, Sammy, Bobby Darin

Swinging Vocals from Michael Feinstein

Tedd Firth, Musical Director

Experience this musical journey celebrating the music of the Great American Swinger. From the great crooners to the Rat Pack to the teenybopper idols of the 1960's, it's a celebration of the jazz and pop music that really swings.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets: The Kravis Center's Pops concerts are offered starting at $84 for the 3-concert series. Beginning November 1, remaining individual tickets are available starting at $39.

Sponsored by

Sandy and Richard Bornstein

Dr. James and Lois Yashar

With support from South Florida PBS

Media support from Legends 100.3FM



January 17-18

+ Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

BELLA GAIA Live

(PEAK)

An unprecedented NASA-powered immersive experience, inspired by astronauts who spoke of the life-changing power of seeing the earth from space. Illuminating the beauty of the planet both natural and cultural and the interconnectedness of all things on earth, this live concert blends music, dance, technology and NASA satellite imagery to turn the stage planetary.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $39

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

January 18 at 10 am (Saturday)

TheaterWorks USA

The Pout-Pout Fish

(Family Fare)

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. This colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's The King And I, On the Town, and Radio City's New York Spectacular. (Ages: 3+)

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $12 • General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation



January 18-19 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Matisyahu

Matisyahu brings his acclaimed acoustic show for two rare intimate performances. Fans will enjoy stripped back versions of his deep catalog and songs from his latest release Undercurrent. Accompanied by Live at Stubb's guitarist Aaron Dugan, he highlights his voice and beat boxing with inventive guitar arrangements, lyrical intensity, and musical improvisation.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $59 • Theater-Style Seating

January 19 at 8 pm (Sunday)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Mark Wigglesworth, Conductor

Khatia Buniatishvili, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

The electrifying young French-Georgian pianist meets Liszt's gorgeous Second Concreto - let the games begin!

+ Walton/Portsmouth Point Overture

+ Liszt/Piano Concerto No. 2 in A Major, S. 125

+ Rachmaninoff/Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Concert sponsored by

Cynthia Friedman

Betsy and Wally Turner

Beyond The Stage: Join us for a pre-concert talk by Sharon McDaniel at 6:45 pm in The Picower Foundation Arts Education Center. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.



January 20 at 6 pm (Monday)

Thirteenth Annual Palm Beach Wine Auction

Dinner & Live Auction

To Benefit the Education Programs at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Chairman: Ted Mandes

Co-Chairmen: Milly and Patrick Park

The Palm Beach Wine Auction will feature a lavish cocktail party with live entertainment and a five-course dinner paired with specially selected wines from all over the world. The live auction takes place throughout the dinner and will include some of the world's most renowned and highly rated wines, travel experience and unique treasures. This elegant evening appeals not only to the wine connoisseur but also to anyone who enjoys world class cuisine.

1000 North, Jupiter

Tickets are $1,250 per person (Advance Reservations Required)

Note: For more information, call 561.651.4320 or visit www.palmbeachwineauction.org.



January 20 at 7 pm (Monday)

African-American Film Festival

Boyz n the Hood

Host: Sharon McDaniel

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Tre (Cuba Gooding, Jr.) is sent to live with his father, Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne) in tough South Central Los Angeles. Although his hard-nosed father instills proper values and respect in him, and his girlfriend (Nia Long) teaches him about faith, Tre's friends Doughboy (Ice Cube) and Ricky (Morris Chestnut) don't have the same kind of support and are drawn into the neighborhood's drug and gang culture with tragic results. (1991, 1 hour, 52 minutes)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $12 per night or $30 for the entire festival

Note: Film contains adult themes and language.



January 21 at 1:30 pm & 4 pm (Tuesday)

Lecture Series:

Alexander Hamilton: The Man Behind the Musical

Lecturer: Dr. Robert Watson

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Alexander Hamilton's life reads like a Shakespearean tragedy, from his struggles as a child in the West Indies and the loss of his family, to his early demise from a duel. Yet, it was also triumphant and, against all odds, he emerged as a leading force during the Revolutionary War, Constitutional Convention, and America's Founding. Go behind the scenes to learn surprising and inspiring aspects of the great founder's life you never knew and stories that set the context for the major scenes in the musical.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $25

January 22 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

Francisco Fullana, Violin

A Florida Debut

(Young Artists Classical Series)

Born in Mallorca, Spain, Francisco won a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2018. He has been hailed as a "rising star" (BBC Music Magazine), and an "amazing talent" (conductor Gustavo Dudamel, with whom he performed the Brahms Violin Concerto). Since his acclaimed 2016 Carnegie Hall debut, Francisco has participated in the Marlboro Music Festival and its tours, plus other international festivals. Also, in 2016, he joined the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra as principal violinist. In 2018, the 28-year-old violinist joined "CMS Two" (renamed as The Bowers Program) at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. The same year, his recording, Through the Lens of Time (with England's City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra), ranked as Forbes' CD of the Week and the No. 1 Classical Track on Apple Music.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $32

Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art Fund Concert support from The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation

January 24 at 7 pm (Friday)

A Very Silly Vaudeville

Written by Claybourne Elder

Conducted by Luke Frazier

An American Pops Orchestra Production

(Family Fare)

A Very Silly Vaudeville takes audiences of all ages on a journey with a modern take on classic American vaudeville acts of yesteryear. This slapstick comedy introduces new audiences to popular standards of the Great American Songbook with four singing and dancing cast members and a live chamber orchestra. A talent extravaganza featuring a zany cast, magic, dancing, singing and lots of audience engagement, just perfect for the whole family. (Ages: 4+)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $15 • General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation



January 25 at 11 am, 2 pm, 4 pm & 6 pm (Saturday)

Tranquility Yoga

With Chamber Ensemble

Luke Frazier, Musical Director

Michael Peterson, Yoga Instructor

(PEAK)

Music. Movement. Mindfulness. Enjoy a tranquil 60-minute yoga practice accompanied by a live chamber orchestra lead by celebrated yoga teacher, Michael Peterson. The practice includes songs from the greatest American artists combined into a new composition created specifically to marry music and movement. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $25

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Beverages include an assortment of mineral water, herbal tea and coconut lemon juice.

January 26-27 at 7:30 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Hooray For Hollywood!

Billy Stritch, Carol J. Bufford and Liam Forde

A Revue Devised and Narrated by Barry Day

The 1930s gave the movies a voice, in fact, many voices that we heard in song on that silver screen including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Crosby, Sinatra, Kelly, Garland and more. The decade also gave us theme songs that still linger like Laura and Moon River. Hooray for Hollywood! is a melodic reminder of The Way We Were.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $35



January 28 at 7:30 pm (Tuesday)

Piano Battle

What do you get when two internationally acclaimed pianists go head-to-head on stage in a battle of the classics? An evening of non-stop, interactive entertainment. The show is divided into several rounds, Chopin vs. Liszt, Debussy vs. Schubert, Black vs. White. Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, each with their own distinct flair, will even go so far as to improvise on the tunes you request. After six rounds of incredible music-you get to decide who wins.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $32

Sponsored by Stephen Brown and Jamie Stern



January 28-February 16

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

HAMILTON

(Kravis On Broadway)

The winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score, HAMILTON is the most talked about must-see show on Broadway in decades - and it is coming to the Kravis Center during the 2019/2020 season of Kravis On Broadway. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $67.50

Sponsored by

Michael and Colleen Bracci

Alex and Renate Dreyfoos

Jim and Judy Harpel

William A. Meyer

Jane M. Mitchell

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.





