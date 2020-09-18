Kravis Center Announces 2020/2021 Season Cancellations

Refunds will be issued back within 30 days following cancellation.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing the cancellation of previously announced performances in the upcoming 2020/2021 season.

The following shows have cancelled their tours and will not be performing:

· The Doo Wop Project, scheduled for December 21, 2020

· Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, scheduled for January 1, 2021

· The Boy Who Cried Wolf, scheduled for January 16, 2021 as part of the Family Fare Series

· The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, scheduled for January 19, 2021 as part of the Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

· Michael Bolton, scheduled for January 26, 2021

· An Intimate Evening with David Foster Hitman Tour, scheduled for January 30, 2021

· The Philadelphia Orchestra, scheduled for February 16-17, 2021 as part of the Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

· Enra, scheduled for February 17-18, 2021, as part of the PEAK Series

· Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, scheduled for April 13-15, 2021

· Quinteto Astor Piazzolla, scheduled for April 24-25, 2021

Ticketholders to cancelled performances have the option of donating their tickets to the Kravis Center as a tax-deductible gift to support the Center through this challenging time, to receive a non-expiring gift certificate for a future purchase, or to receive a refund back to their original method of payment. Please note the refunds will be issued back within 30 days following cancellation.

To stay up to date on all upcoming Kravis Center performances, visit the Center's official website www.kravis.org.

