Jeffrey A. Stoops Elected Chairman Of Kravis Center Board Of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts elected Jeffrey A. Stoops Board Chairman for the 2019-2020 season during its recent annual meeting. Mr. Stoops, a member of the Kravis Center Board of Directors since 2013, has served as Board Treasurer, Chairman of the Finance Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Partners Executive Committee, and on the Governance/Nominating, Investment, and the Kravis 2020 Capital Campaign Committees. In January, Mr. Stoops and his wife Aggie, through the Stoops Family Foundation, donated a leadership gift of $1 million to the Kravis 2020 capital campaign.

"The Kravis Center is thrilled to announce Jeffrey Stoops as its new Board Chairman," said Kravis Center CEO Judith Mitchell. "His dedication and service to the Kravis Center over many years as well as his business expertise have been invaluable to our organization's mission and long-range planning. He is committed to our Kravis 2020 initiative and his leadership and generous gift in support of the project are ensuring our growth and enhanced performing arts experiences for future generations."

Mr. Stoops, a resident of Delray Beach, has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of SBA Communications Corporation since 2002. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, SBA owns and operates almost 30,000 wireless communications sites in 13 countries across the Western Hemisphere, employing approximately 1,500 people. SBA is a member of the S&P 500 and one of Florida's largest public companies by market capitalization. The company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol "SBAC." The company supports a variety of causes and organizations and is a supporter of the Kravis Center's annual campaign, as well as a sponsor of the annual Gala.

"The Kravis Center has been a part of our family since it first opened in 1992," said Mr. Stoops. "As a long-time patron, supporter and board member, I am proud to have been elected to this leadership role, helping shape the future of our community's premier performing arts center."

During the annual meeting, David G. Lambert was elected a new member of the not-for-profit performing arts center's board for a three-year term. Reaching the by-law mandated term limit, Laurie Silvers was elected to the position of Life Trustee following her 12 years of service to the board, of which she served six years as Vice Chair. Ms. Silvers also chaired numerous committees, including the Development Committee and Employee Benefits Committee, and chaired several annual Galas.

Other officers elected to serve one-year terms for 2019-2020 are Vice Chair John H. Kessler, Vice Chair Sherry S. Barrat, Vice Chair Joseph M. Sanches, Treasurer Stephen L. Brown and Secretary James W. Harpel. Mr. Harpel was elected for a fourth three-year term on the board. Paul N. Leone, Stuart Frankel, Monika E. Preston, and Sherry S. Barrat were elected for their third three-year terms. Robert L. Fromer and David S. Mack were elected for their second three-year terms.

Newly elected board member Mr. Lambert, a resident of Palm Beach, retired as partner of Goldman Sachs & Co. Along with his service to the Kravis Center, Mr. Lambert is on the Board of Visitors of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the Board of the Sailfish Club, and the Investment Committee of St. Edward's Church. He has also served on the Board of Trustees for The Benjamin School and on the Duke University Parents Committee.

"As Board Chairman, it is my honor to welcome David Lambert to the Board of Directors on behalf of the Kravis Center," said Mr. Stoops. "Mr. Lambert's passion for the arts and our community is evident. My fellow directors and I look forward to working with him as the Kravis Center's mission grows and evolves."

The Kravis Center's Board of Directors are immediate past Chairman Michael Bracci, Penny Bank, Sherry S. Barrat, Stephen L. Brown, Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Stuart Frankel, Robert L. Fromer, James W. Harpel, Bradley J. Hurston, Irene Karp, John H. Kessler, Norma E. Klorfine, David G. Lambert, Paul N. Leone, Mark F. Levy, David S. Mack, William A. Meyer, Jane M. Mitchell, Bill Peterson, Monika E. Preston, Joseph M. Sanches, Richard Sloane and Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair. Ex officio members of the Board of Directors are Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, and Kravis Center CEO Judith Mitchell.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving approximately 2.6 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

To enhance and elevate the customer experience, the Center has embarked upon a $50 million capital campaign to support a campus redesign and facility expansion that will create a more accessible, comfortable and pedestrian-friendly venue for the community Aptly named Kravis 2020: The Future is Now, this campaign is at the heart of the Kravis Center's vision for the future. For information, please visit kravis.org or call the Box Office at 561.832.7469.

To inquire about Corporate Partners membership, visit kravis.org or call 561.651.4320. For more information about the Kravis 2020: The Future is Now project, visit Kravis.org/kravis2020.





