JOLT Productions Requests Your Presence at Inaugural Show, THE WEDDING SINGER

JOLT Productions presents the musical comedy The Wedding Singer Saturday, June 15 through Sunday June 23 at the Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater in Boca Raton.

With a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, The Wedding Singer is based on the popular New Line Cinema film of the same name starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. This musical takes audiences back to 1985: a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room.

Rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

The Wedding Singer first opened at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in February of 2006. The show would later transfer to Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre later that summer, under the direction of John Rando with choreography by Rob Ashford. The Broadway production of The Wedding Singer was nominated for five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical.

Ryan Crout takes on the role of Robbie Hart with Laura Titus as Julia. Jonathan Debs, Sven Ballarte, Sarah Rose, Daniel Nohrden, Sara Perry, Melanie Hochman and Molly Jade Vogel round out the principal cast and are joined by a talented ensemble featuring Dino Cirillo, Serena Concepcion, Tyler Counts, Gustavo Garcia, Luis Gomez, Mark Hernandez, Jade Krickstein, Amanda Nicole Lund, Nico Raimont, Emily Rubino and Alissa Shultz.

Lauren Anastasi, artistic director of JOLT Productions, stages this production of The Wedding Singer. She leads a creative team including music director James W. Weber, choreographer Sara Perry, scenic designer Mike Versetti, costume designer Jerry Sturdefant, lighting designer Clifford Spulock and sound designer Traci Watkins.

The Wedding Singer is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Performance times are Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. with an additional Friday performance (June 21) at 7 p.m. This production contains some adult content. The Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater is located on the campus of Olympic Heights High School, located at 20101 Lyons Road in Boca Raton. Tickets are $30 and are available at https://joltproductions.ticketleap.com or by calling 954-994-JOLT (5658).

JOLT Productions is dedicated to exploring as many artistic mediums as possible to create and promote art/entertainment that is joyous, imaginative and evocative.





