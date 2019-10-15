INSPECTING CAROL Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

A Christmas Carol meets The Government Inspector meets Noises Off in this hilarious hit from Seattle. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Everyone caters to the bewildered wannabe actor, and he is given a role in the current production, A Christmas Carol. Everything goes wrong and hilarity is piled upon hilarity.

Preview Night is Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($29)

Preview Night Dinner & Show with PARADISO is Thursday November 14, 2019 at 6pm | ($68)

Paradiso Ristorante is an elegant restaurant in Downtown Lake Worth that draws fans from nearby Palm Beach in droves and attracts rave reviews. While Paradiso Ristorante specializes in Italian regional and continental cuisine, Chefs Angelo Romano and Leonardo Cuomo are adding more modern interpretations of Mediterranean and cosmopolitan dishes.

Opening Night is Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($40 - includes Opening Night Reception)

Evening and Matinee Performances will run November 16 - January 1, 2019 at 8pm and 2pm. ($29 & $35)



Buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/inspecting-carol/





