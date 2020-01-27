HAMILTON, Michael Feinstein and More are Coming to the Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is offering Broadway's biggest hit, plus amazing concerts and memorable special events for every entertainment preference, from classical music to razzle dazzle dancers, from international performing artists to musical favorites from the Great American Songbook, along with several fascinating talks and lectures throughout the month of February.

FEBRUARY

January 28-February 16

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

HAMILTON

(Kravis On Broadway)

The winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score, HAMILTON is the most talked about must-see show on Broadway in decades - and it is coming to the Kravis Center during the 2019/2020 season of Kravis On Broadway. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $67.50

February 3 at 11:30 am (Monday) (SOLD OUT)

Lunch & Learn:

Who Lives Here?

Behind the Hedges in Palm Beach

with Bill Bone

(A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event)

Ever wonder who lives in those spectacular Palm Beach mansions you pass when driving around the Island? Palm Beach native and Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, Bill Bone, identifies the owners and tells the back stories "Behind the Hedges" hiding some of the most expensive properties in the world. A gifted speaker and local celebrity, Bill Bone draws on years of personal experience living and interacting with other Palm Beach residents to reveal fascinating and fun details about the people who live in these magnificent homes.

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets $95

Note: Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.

Sponsored by Patricia and Edward Falkenberg

February 3 at 7 pm (Monday)

African-American Film Festival

Rosewood

Host: Bill Nix

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Based on a true story, Rosewood tells the historical account of the 1923 Rosewood Massacre in Florida. The small, peaceful town of Rosewood is invaded by a white mob on New Year's Day, 1923. Many are murdered, while several townspeople attempt to save their friends and neighbors during a racist attack that also destroyed much of the town. Don Cheadle, Ving Rhames and Jon Voight star. (1997, 2 hours, 22 minutes)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $12 per night or $30 for the entire festival

Note: Film contains adult themes and language.

February 4 at 1:30 pm (Tuesday)

Lecture Series:

The Secrets Women Keep and Why

Lecturer: Susannah Marren

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Susannah Marren, author of novels A Palm Beach Wife, Between The Tides and various non-fiction pieces, shares her discoveries of why women keep secrets in this revealing lecture. Whether big or small, virtually all women guard a secret and Marren takes an in-depth look at the kind of secrets they keep and how they protect themselves to maintain their status quo. A Palm Beach Wife is the story of a woman with a successful cover-up, competitive friends, a husband in trouble, and a daughter ready to flee the nest. The vicissitudes of life set against the perfection of Palm Beach make overcoming a downward spiral all the more challenging.

The Picower Foundation Arts Education Center in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets $25

February 4 at 7:30 pm (Tuesday) (SOLD OUT)

SheshBesh

The Arab-Jewish Ensemble of the Israel Philharmonic

(PEAK)

SheshBesh, an Arab-Jewish ensemble searching for an elusive balance of East and West in music, embodies two cultures living together in harmony. It is comprised of three members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra alongside four of the finest musicians from Israel's Arab community. SheshBesh is a model of tolerance and mutual respect in a turbulent, violent Middle east. Musically, the ensemble reflects a multicultural context of classical Western music, classical Eastern works, and original compositions. They perform traditional Oriental material alongside works by Bach, Mozart and Haydn and original compositions by both Jewish and Arab composers.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $40

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis

Performance sponsored by Marjorie Fink

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

February 5 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

An Evening With David Wilcox

With a single guitar, singer-songwriter David Wilcox tells a story that will reach deep into your soul. Now 20 albums into a decades-long career, marked by personal revelation and wildly loyal fans, Wilcox has been the recipient of numerous awards, including Grand Prize Winner of the 2018 USA Songwriting Contest. Known for his ability to evoke emotions with every lyric, this folk artist amazes with a smooth baritone and uncanny virtuosity.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $39

February 6-7 at 7:30 pm (Thursday and Friday)

Jon Boogz & Lil Buck

Love Heals All Wounds

(PEAK)

Join Jon Boogz and Lil Buck, along with an all-star cast of movement artists for an exhilarating journey that delves past the many social issues we face as a global community. Concentrating on the issues of environmental justice, mass incarceration and immigration, Love Heals All Wounds explores the heartstrings of our shared consciousness while breaking down the barriers created by the 24-hour news cycle, relentless social media updates and a slew of superficial comments that impose fabricated value on our lives. Using their artistry for dance and choreography, Boogz and Buck strive to inspire the world-focusing on diversity, inclusion and empathy.

The presentation of Love Heals All Wounds was made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $42

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis

Beyond The Stage: Join us for a free post-performance talk by Steven Caras on February 6. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

February 7 at 10 am (Friday)

Lecture Series:

MasterClass on Creative Writing

Instructor: Julie Gilbert

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

An action-packed day for industrious writers includes a lecture, an oral exercise, a written first draft, and assessment and a rewrite. All that is needed is energy, imagination and a pencil.

Registration $150

February 8 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Peppino D'Agostino

Acoustic Guitar Master and His Mini-Orchestra Sounds

Praised for his virtuosity on the acoustic guitar and his gift for composing memorable melodies, Peppino D'Agostino has been captivating audiences worldwide for decades. His live performances, a combination of beautiful, complex, up-tempo original instrumentals, memorable arrangements and engaging songs are beautifully addictive. Join him as he performs everything from pop and folk to classical in this special concert.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $39

February 9 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

The Hot Club of San Francisco

Featuring Isabelle Fontaine

Meet Me In Paris

The acclaimed Hot Club of San Francisco and the popular French vocalist, Isabelle Fontaine, have created Meet Me in Paris, a charming concert evoking the romance, charm, and vivre of Paris. Love songs and driving gypsy jazz are a combination made famous in 1930's Paris by the legendary Hot Club de France, Django Reinhardt, and Stephane Grappelli. Following World War I, the city was a gathering place for artists from around the world and the Hot Club's unique sound of gypsy jazz reflects this inter-wartime collection of cultures. Keep time with the strum of guitars and let magical violin melodies take you on a ride down the Seine and through the heart of the city. Ms. Fontaine's mix of sweet and sultry songs adds a touch of beauty and authenticity that echoes the historic Ville-Lumière, the city of light.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $39

February 11 at 7:30 pm (Tuesday)

Eric Lu, Piano

(Young Artists Classical Series)

At age 17, Eric was a prizewinner at the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland, and at age 20, he won the First Prize and Gold Medal at The Leeds International Piano Competition. At age 22, the Massachusetts-born pianist now has three CDs to his credit: his Warner Classics debut (2018) featuring his winning performances from The Leeds; an all-Chopin recital (the Fryderyk Chopin Institute label); plus, an earlier solo recital of Mozart, Schubert, and Brahms (Genuin Classics).

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $32

Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art Fund

February 12 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar

(PEAK)

One of the brightest new groups on the gospel scene, Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar put a fresh twist on contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits. In addition to gaining millions of YouTube followers for their viral videos, the group has toured around the world sharing their gift and capturing the hearts of gospel fans and music lovers alike. Join them for soul-stirring favorites and fresh compositions.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $35

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

February 15 at 10 am (Saturday)

Cahoots NI, Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Prime Theatre

Penguins

(Family Fare)

Just like the other bonded animals in New York's Central Park Zoo, these two male penguins walk, play, swim and dance together. When the duo tries to hatch a rock, the zookeeper gives them an egg instead, and they find themselves on an adventure, raising a chick for real. This new non-verbal theater and dance production is a unique and engaging show about love, identity and the ever-evolving meaning of family. Delightful music and incredible movement and choreography make this an ideal family experience. (Ages: 3+)

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $12 • General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation

February 16 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Vinicius Cantuária

Sings Antonio Carlos Jobim

One of Brazil's most accomplished songwriters, Vinicius Cantuária has sold millions of albums over the last four decades and is revered for his adaptation of the art form Bossa Nova, a lyrical fusion of samba and jazz. Drawing from the rich history of Brazilian music and integrating it with jazz, avant-garde and pop, Cantuária performs unparalleled compositional gems from the catalog of iconic Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $45

February 17 at 2 pm (Monday)

Russian State Symphony Orchestra

Valery Polyansky, Conductor

Polina Osetinskaya, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

+ Tchaikovsky/Marche slave in B-flat minor, Op. 31

+ Schumann/Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54

+ Tchaikovsky/Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

February 18 at 11 am & 2 pm (Tuesday)

50 Years of Rock-N-Roll

(Adults at Leisure Series)

a cast of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and rock bands, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll shares the songs and stories behind the music that changed the world! From Chuck Berry to the Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and dozens more iconic stars of rock-n-roll, 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll features groundbreaking music and tributes to rock's most important artists.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets $30.



February 18 at 8 pm (Tuesday) (SOLD OUT)

Academy of St Martin in the Fields

with Joshua Bell, Conductor and Violin

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

+ Paganini/Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 6

+ Brahms/Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Concert sponsored by

Vicki and Arthur Loring

Ari Rifkin

February 19 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Michael Feinstein Conducts The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra

From Gershwin to Jimmy Webb

Guest Artist: Jimmy Webb

Larry Blank, Associate Conductor

Join Feinstein as he celebrates the many eras of the Great American Songbook with the help of the legendary creator Jimmy Webb. Jimmy will share his amazing personal stories about Frank Sinatra, Glen Campbell, Linda Ronstadt, Carly Simon and more.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39.

Sponsored by

Shelia Engelstein

Zelda and Allen Mason

Media sponsor Legends 100.3FM

Note: The Kravis Center's Founder Members' Dinner at 5:30 pm is sponsored by Northern Trust. (Invitation Only)

February 20 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Gina Chavez

(PEAK)

Austin's 2019 Female Vocalist of the year, Latin pop sensation Gina Chavez will transport you on a passionate journey of the Americas, blending the sound and rhythms of the region with tension and grace. With her signature style of Latin folk-pop, Chavez has topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts, with her album Up Rooted earning acclaim from the Boston Globe, USA Today, Texas Monthly and the Austin Chronicle.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $35

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

February 23 at 8 pm (Sunday)

West-Eastern Divan Ensemble

Michael Barenboim, Violin

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

The West-Eastern Divan brings together Arab and Israeli musicians, defying fierce political divides in the Middle East.

+ Schubert/Rondo in A Major, D. 438

+ Brahms/String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 18

+ Tartini/Violin Sonata in G minor (Devil's Trill)

+ Mendelssohn/String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

February 24 at 7 pm (Monday)

African-American Film Festival

Higher Learning

Host: Bill Nix

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

In John Singleton's powerful portrait of college life in the 1990s, a group of incoming freshmen at Columbus University struggle to find themselves as they adjust to newfound independence. When Remy (Michael Rapaport) find acceptance among neo-Nazis, tensions rise even higher on a campus already divided among racial, socioeconomic and gender lines. Also stars Omar Epps and Kristy Swanson. (1995, 2 hours, 8 minutes)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $12 per night or $30 for the entire festival

Note: Film contains adult themes and language.

February 25 at 1:30 pm (Tuesday)

Lecture Series:

Oligarchs and The Kremlin:

The Friends and Enemies of Vladimir Putin

Lecturer: Dr. Stephen R. de Angelis

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

An exploration of fast-moving individuals, with deep pockets, who came to the aid of Boris Yeltsin in 1996 about to lose the presidential election to the Communist Gennady Zyuganov. In return, Yeltsin awarded these moneyed individuals with majority shares in Russia's key industries: oil, gas, and minerals, for which they paid relatively very small amounts. Resigning the presidency on December 31, 1999, Boris Yeltsin appointed Vladimir Putin president pro-tempt. Fearing Putin's new control of Russia's finances and industries, some oligarchs fled the country and kept their assets, while others remained, bringing back monies to Russia paying their taxes and keeping out the Kremlin's business.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $25

February 27 at 11 am (Thursday)

Kravis Film & Literary Club

Julie Gilbert on Giant

Academy Award-winning Giant tells the story of a wealthy Texas rancher named Bick Benedict (Rock Hudson) who returns home from a trip with a new love interest Leslie Lynnton (Elizabeth Taylor). After they marry, drama ensues when Leslie clashes with Bick's sister, but captures the admiration of Jett Rink (James Dean). (1956)

Note: There will be a half-hour break for a boxed lunch which will include a talk by Julie Gilbert.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $52

Note: Admission includes water and a boxed lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center. For dietary restrictions, please call 561.651.4339.

February 29-March 1 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Loston Harris

Plays The Great American Songbook

Jazz pianist and vocalist Loston Harris has spent the last decade sharing his passion for timeless music and delighting audiences with his unique blend of jazz and gospel. His virtuosity on the piano is only matched by his smooth vocals. He's a regular performer at many of the world's most famous venues, including Jazz at Lincoln Center and has earned rave reviews for his numerous albums. Join him for an evening of Great American Songbook hits and more.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $35

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





