GYPSY Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920's, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go."

Preview Night is Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ($29). Preview Night Dinner & Show with BROGUES is Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6pm | ($68)

A handsome pub, Brogues serves food that's as homey as the surroundings. Between the pool table, darts, sports on the screens, rousing music, ice cold beer on tap and by the bottle, a fine selection of Scotch and Whiskey, the wonderful menu and welcoming crowd, it's hard to stay away from Brogues Down Under! The Playhouse is just a 1/2 block away.

Opening Night is Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ($40 - includes Opening Night Reception).

Evening and Matinee Performances will run January 18 - February 2, 2020 at 8pm and 2pm. ($29 & $35)

Buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/gypsy/ or call 561-586-6410





