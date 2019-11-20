Four South Florida Shows To Ring In The Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving, Chanukah and Christmas just around the corner, here are some shows that can put you in the holiday spirit. These musicals, ranging from classic fare to recent Broadway hits, are the perfect stocking stuffers for your family, your friends, or even for yourself.

A Christmas Story, The Musical @ Slow Burn Theatre Company

With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), A Christmas Story, The Musical brings the hilarious 1983 movie to life on stage! This show tells the story of Ralphie Parker as he attempts to receive a Red Ryder BB gun from Old Saint Nick. Following a successful Broadway run garnering three 2013 Tony Award® nominations (including one for Best Musical) A Christmas Story, The Musical, is a triple-dog-dare of a good time and it is sure to warm your heart for the holiday season!

A Christmas Story, The Musical will run from Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 29 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, located at 201 SW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets can be purchased at browardcenter.org or by calling the AutoNation Box Office at (954) 462-0222.

Once @ Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Featuring magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar®-winning "Falling Slowly," Once shows how people can come together through the power of music. Set in Dublin, an Irish musician ready to give up on his career is drawn to a Czech immigrant that helps encourage him to keep writing and performing. An unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolve into a powerful, but complicated, love story. Winner of eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and the 2013 GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Once will run from Thursday, December 5 through Sunday, December 22 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at Central Broward Regional Park, located at 3800 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill. Tickets can be purchased at lpacfl.com or by calling (954) 777-2055

The Music Man @ The Wick Theatre

Families young and old will enjoy this 1957 Tony Award-winning Best Musical with hit songs like "Till There Was You," "Lida Rose" and "76 Trombones". The Music Man follows a fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band. Tony-nominee John Tartaglia (Broadway's Avenue Q) takes on the role of Harold Hill in this production.

The Music Man will run from Friday, November 29 through Saturday, December 28 at the Wick Theatre and Costume Museum, located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. Tickets can be purchased at thewick.org or by calling (561) 995-2333.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood @ Maltz Jupiter Theatre

In the small English town of Chesterham, the young and charming Edwin Drood has been mysteriously murdered. But by whom? Based on Charles Dickens' unfinished novel of the same name, this hilarious whodunit musical by Tony-winner Rupert Holmes invites audience members to choose the outcome of the mystery by voting on the killer's identity.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood runs from Tuesday, December 3 through Thursday, December 19 at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, located 1001 E. Indiantown Road in Jupiter. Tickets can be purchased at jupitertheatre.org or by calling (561) 575-2223.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories