Distance Learning Camp Announced at The Lake Worth Playhouse

This program will begin on August 31, 2020.

Distance Learning Camp is coming to the Lake Worth Playhouse!

The goal of the distance learning camp support program at the Lake Worth Playhouse is to provide a safe environment for children to attend virtual classes and complete their educational requirements.

The playhouse will support them by helping them log on to classes, making sure they complete assignments, and providing socially distant activities when they are not participating in classes or school-related projects.

This program will begin on August 31, 2020.

FULL DAYS:

5 full days $200/week (M-F 8:00-4:30)

3 full days $175 / week (M/W/F 8:00-4:30)

2 full days $150 / week (T/TH 8:00-4:30)

HALF DAYS:

5 half days $160 / week (M-F 8:00-12:00 or 12:00-4:30)

3 half days $145 / week (M/W/F 8:00-12:00 or 12:00-4:30)

2 half days $130 / week (T/TH 8:00-12:00 or 12:00-4:30)



For more information, please reach out to Cathy Randazzo Olsen.



Shows View More Palm Beach Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You