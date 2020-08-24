Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Distance Learning Camp Announced at The Lake Worth Playhouse

This program will begin on August 31, 2020.

Aug. 24, 2020  

Distance Learning Camp is coming to the Lake Worth Playhouse!

The goal of the distance learning camp support program at the Lake Worth Playhouse is to provide a safe environment for children to attend virtual classes and complete their educational requirements.

The playhouse will support them by helping them log on to classes, making sure they complete assignments, and providing socially distant activities when they are not participating in classes or school-related projects.

FULL DAYS:

5 full days $200/week (M-F 8:00-4:30)
3 full days $175 / week (M/W/F 8:00-4:30)
2 full days $150 / week (T/TH 8:00-4:30)

HALF DAYS:

5 half days $160 / week (M-F 8:00-12:00 or 12:00-4:30)
3 half days $145 / week (M/W/F 8:00-12:00 or 12:00-4:30)
2 half days $130 / week (T/TH 8:00-12:00 or 12:00-4:30)

For more information, please reach out to Cathy Randazzo Olsen.
