Delray Beach Playhouse to Present Award-Winning, Off Broadway Play WIESENTHAL (NAZI HUNTER)

The Delray Beach Playhouse announces the nationally touring production of WIESENTHAL (NAZI HUNTER) will be in Delray Beach December 27th through the 29th.

Written by and starring Tom Dugan, the Off Broadway, award winning production tells the riveting, true story of an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. Holocaust survivor, Simon Wiesenthal, was soon known to the world as the "Jewish James Bond," dedicating his amazing life to bringing over 1100 Nazi War Criminals to justice, including aiding in the capture of Adolph Eichmann. Produced by Jay Kholos and directed by Jenny Sullivan, the play is intelligent, funny, flawed and noble; Wiesenthal was a universal hero. His dedication and tenacity over decades is honored in this play, which gives equal weight to his wisdom and wit during his long, purposeful life. The Huffington Post hailed it "HEARTFELT & DEEPLY MOVING. With humor and a hopeful note, Tom Dugan's 90-minute play makes history come alive!"

Show times are Friday, December 27th at 2 and 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 28th at 2 & 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 29th at 2 p.m. The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 Lake Shore Drive, Delray Beach 33444.

Tickets: delraybeachplayhouse.com; Box Office at 561-272-1281, ext. 5. Tickets are $40 and $45 and are available at www.DelrayBeachPlayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at 561-272-1281, ext. 5.

During the past 10 years, Tom Dugan has emerged as the bright new voice of one-man theatre in America. Oscar To Oscar, Robert E. Lee - Shades of Gray, Frederick Douglass - In the Shadow of Slavery and Nazi Hunter- Simon Wiesenthal have received high praise from critics, historians and educators from New York to California. Mr. Dugan has performed in dozens of cities where he has entertained and inspired hundreds of eager audiences along with thousands of enthusiastic students during his educational outreach programs. As a professional actor in Los Angeles for over 25 years, Tom's TV and film credits include; Bones, Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Practice, Chicago hope, Just Shoot Me, Kindergarten Cop and Dave. His regional theatre credits include leading roles in The Man Who Came to Dinner, Misery, Amadeus and Dublin Carol. He has also starred in national tours of Oscar To Oscar, On Golden Pond with Jack Klugman and continues to tour with his critically acclaimed one-man plays Robert E. Lee - Shades of Gray and Nazi Hunter-Simon Wiesenthal.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is one of Delray's most treasured hidden gems. With a prime location on Lake Ida and a history spanning more than 70 years, the success of the Playhouse has been due to the dedication of many who, through their contribution of time, talent and generosity, have brought the fun and culture of live theatre to Delray Beach. At its core, the Playhouse is known for exceptional community theater. More recently, the Playhouse has expanded its programming to include The Cabaret, featuring vocalists and musical theater stars from South Florida, to Chicago, to Broadway; nationally touring theater, music and comedy performances; and a new matinee series. For information on programs and services, call 561-272-1281 or visit http://delraybeachplayhouse.com/.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You