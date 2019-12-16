Delray Beach Playhouse to Celebrate New Year's Eve with Two Festive Performances Of JILL & RICH In Concert

"If nominations for the first couple of Palm Beach County music were held, vocalist Jill Switzer and multi-instrumentalist Rich Switzer would be near the top of the list of candidates," raved Florida Weekly. They are also the perfect musical couple with which to celebrate New Year's Eve with two amazing performances at the Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 N.W. Ninth Street in Delray Beach (33444).

Fans of the deliciously delightful co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, now have a great opportunity to enjoy them live when JILL & RICH perform A Standard Affair: The Best and Most Enduring Classics from the Great American Songbook.

The dynamic duo-along with a full five-piece band and special guest vocalists Chris Santiago, Clanaven Baldonado and Kai Alivia Koren-will pay tribute in word and song to some of the greatest composers of the 20th Century, featuring their chart-topping hits including Summertime, The Way You Look Tonight, Autumn Leaves, Cheek to Cheek, Come Fly With Me, Old Devil Moon, Unforgettable, and so many more.

"The Delray Beach Playhouse is a 70-year-old gem on Lake Ida that is near and dear to my heart," says Jill Switzer, who serves on the theatre's board. "I am inviting our many friends to join us for this special celebration, and the matinee performance is perfect for the older fans seeking to avoid the evening crowds."

Tuesday, December 31 at 2 pm

The lobby reception begins at 1 pm and includes an Open Bar, gourmet imported and domestic cheese and crackers, fresh Florida tropical fruit, and dessert at intermission.

Tickets $50

Tuesday, December 31 at 8 pm

The VIP Reception begins at 6:30 pm and includes Open Bar, special VIP Menu*, and guaranteed seating in Children's Theatre/Cabaret Room.

VIP Tickets $125

The lobby only reception begins at 7 pm and includes an Open Bar, gourmet imported and domestic cheese and crackers, fresh Florida tropical fruit, and dessert at intermission.

Tickets $75

* The VIP Menu includes unlimited garlic or plain rolls; Baby Greens with Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Spicy & Sweet Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola and Mandarin Orange Sections or Plain Baby Greens with Vinaigrette; choice of: Wood Grilled Chicken topped with Gourmet Mushrooms smothered in Marsala Wine Sauce over Spaghetti or Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce with Roasted Garlic and Fresh Basil, or vegan options available; Columbian Coffee or Decaf Coffee with choice of assorted cheesecakes, coffee cakes, cookies or chocolates.

Tickets are available by calling the Delray Beach Playhouse box office at 561-272-1281, ext. 5 or online at www.delraybeachplayhouse.com.

About JILL & RICH:

The married co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, daily from 6 to 10 am, have both had sterling musical careers. Jill has headlined at Birdland in NYC, locally at The Colony's Royal Room and with the Palm Beach Pops. She released the CD By Special Request, and is the author of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Singing Star Wherever You Are. Rich is a gifted pianist/composer, who has been entertaining audiences in South Florida for more than 30 years. His four CDs of melodic piano instrumentals have made a significant mark musically, beginning with his debut release, Quiet Storm. He's also an honorary Board member of The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

Photo Credit: Dannielle Judd Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You