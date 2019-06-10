Daniel Tosh Adds Additional Show at Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that it is adding a performance for the hugely popular comedian Daniel Tosh on Friday, November 29 at 10:30 pm. Tickets for the additional performance go on sale to donors Tuesday, June 11 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10 am. Limited tickets for the previously announced appearance on Friday, November 29 at 7:30 pm are on sale now.

The additional show gives more residents and visitors the opportunity to see the hit comedian, best known from the Comedy Central show Tosh.0, perform an evening of standup comedy.

Tickets start at $49.50

How to Get Tickets to Daniel Tosh:

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 14 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471.

Kravis Center Donors can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, June 11 at 10 am, by visiting kravis.org and using the passcode provided, or by calling the Box Office at 561.832.7469. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org/membership.





