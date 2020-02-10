Culture & Cocktails Will Present Authors Leslie Gray Streeter And James Patterson

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today announced that the penultimate presentation of the 15th season of the popular series CULTURE & COCKTAILS will be next month at The Colony Hotel Coral Ballroom, located at 155 Hammon Avenue in Palm Beach.

March 2

Black Widow

A Conversation between Leslie Gray Streeter and James Patterson

+ Leslie Gray Streeter is the pop culture columnist for The Palm Beach Post, where she has covered music, movies, celebrities, staycations and more since 2002. Her first book, a memoir, is being published next month by Little, Brown & Company.

+ James Patterson is the world's best-selling author and a major cultural philanthropist. Books by the former advertising executive have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide-including the Alex Cross, Women's Murder Club, Maximum Ride and Middle School series-and more than 100 of his titles have been New York Times bestsellers.

Please note that seating is limited and CULTURE & COCKTAILS events frequently sell out.

The final CULTURE & COCKTAILS of the 2019-2020 season will be:

April 20

& Stars of Tomorrow

Our annual musical finale of this series will feature a conversation with and performance by Wayne Hosford, an award-winning entertainer, singer, comedian, actor and composer, who tickles the keys regularly at Club Colette in Palm Beach. He has appeared with many cabaret giants (Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Marilyn Maye) and will introduce musical performances by some amazing young talents at this season's closing event.

Interviewed by Kathi Kretzer, Founder & President of the Kretzer Music Foundation.

CULTURE & COCKTAILS is generously sponsored by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; The Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; The Gardens Mall; PNC Arts Alive; Clo & Charles S. Cohen; The Fine Arts Conservancy; First Republic Bank; Scott Teich, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; Woolems Luxury Home Builders; and The International Society of Palm Beach. With additional support from Legends Radio 100.3 FM, The Palm Beach Daily News, and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm.

Admission to each CULTURE & COCKTAILS event is $75 per person in advance; $85 at the door, $125 for VIP Seating, and FREE for Supporter, Contributor, Patron and Business Arts Partner level members of the Cultural Council. All proceeds go to support the nonprofit Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.

Each event runs from 5 to 7 pm, with registration and cocktails from 5 to 5:45 pm, and the "Conversation" from 5:45 to 7 pm, including audience Q&A. The Colony will serve complimentary beverages and an array of specially prepared hors d'oeuvres before each CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversation.

People interested in attending CULTURE & COCKTAILS can RSVP before each event by calling the Cultural Council at (561) 47-2901.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You