Cornell Art Museum Launches 1st Art Crawl In Downtown Delray Beach

On Friday, September 6th, between 6 PM and 9 PM, the block between SE 1st Ave. and Swinton Ave. will be transformed into its first ever Art Crawl. Art Crawl was inspired by a group of local businesses whom wish to drive more traffic to their block of downtown Delray. Launching in conjunction with The First Friday Art Walk, Art Crawl welcomes the community to experience downtown Delray as a center for art.

Art Crawl begins at The DeBilzan Gallery located at 38 E. Atlantic Ave. and guides attendees to the six participating business for chances to win prizes and merchandise coupons. In addition to visiting the participating businesses, Art Crawl will feature live music on the grounds of Old School Square provided by Tin Roof, and a cash bar with light bites inside The Cornell Art Museum.

Showcasing the work of William DeBilzan for its September Spotlight Exhibition, the Cornell Art Museum will be open and free for the public to enjoy during Art Crawl. DeBilzan's art will remain on display during the month of September at the Cornell Art Museum.

Debilzan, notably known for his elongated abstract figures currently resides in South Florida with one of his galleries located in the heart of Delray Beach. Supporting businesses; DeBilizan Gallery, Cornell Art Museum. Haagen Dazs of Delray Beach, Honey, Bull Bar, and Tin Roof.

Old School Square's mission is to be the community's cultural center and gathering place for enriching the lives of all people by providing a total arts experience through visual and performing arts, education, and entertainment, while preserving our National Historic Site.





