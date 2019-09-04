Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that The Australian Bee Gees Show: A Tribute to The Bee Gees is coming to the Center in March 2020. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

It's Saturday Night Fever every night with The Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to The Bee Gees. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated in an incredible multi-media concert event that will feature such hits as Staying Alive, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep Is Your Love, Massachusetts, Jive Talkin' and many more.

The performers' authentic take on the trio's clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb's success as rock and disco legends, while audiences groove to their memorable music and are immersed in the disco era. The President of The Bee Gees Fan Club, USA has called them "the best Bee Gees tribute in the world."

The Australian Bee Gees Show was recently voted "Best Tribute Show in Las Vegas" by the prestigious Las Vegas Review-Journal and has made the top 10 in the "Overall Best Show" category, an amazing achievement in Las Vegas. They were also honored to receive the coveted "Entertainer of the Year" award for 2015 at the prestigious Win-Win Entertainment's Headliners Bash.

Tickets start at $25

Coral Springs members can purchase tickets to The Australian Bee Gees Show now, and they go on public sale Friday (September 6) at 10 am. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a member or subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





