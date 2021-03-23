Coral Springs Center For The Arts Opens Registration For NEXT STOP BROADWAY Summer Camp

South Florida's premier training center for young adults is BACK for Summer Camp 2021. The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is offering a fun, theatrical-based learning experience for children and teens culminating in four major musical productions.

At Next Stop Broadway, children will be split into age-appropriate "Pods" and remain safely in their classrooms while instructors rotate bringing fun activities designed just for them in singing, dancing, acting, performing and more. Each session focuses on a different musical and culminates in a fully designed production, in which every camper participates.

Online registration begins today at www.TheCenterCS.com/NSB. Only $99 down to reserve a spot. Space is limited and will sell out quickly.

The Next Stop Broadway Summer Camp will offer two separate programs (Youth Camp and Teen Theatre Project) at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065):

Youth Camp (Ages 7-13)

Campers will stay safely separated into age-appropriate Pods throughout their camp experience participating in fun and exciting curriculum designed and facilitated by their Pod's Instructors. They will be visited daily by the Production team, learning their group scenes, songs, and dances. The Activities Director also visits bringing camper's tasks for Spirit Rallies, Dress Up Days, etc. The camper's day is jampacked and extremely active while learning and participating in every class. Pods also safely rotate to the theater and lunch area.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am to 4 pm. Arrival and dismissal times vary by Pod.

Extended Care Available: 8 am to 9 am, 4 pm to 6 pm

Tuition: $840 per session

Session 1: Seussical (June 14-July 2)

This fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza brings to life everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. Seussical is fun for the whole family. Performers of all ages will be excited to portray the characters from the familiar Dr. Seuss fables.

Session 2: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (July 6-23)

With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, includes musical numbers like My Blanket and Me, The Kite, The Baseball Game, Little Known Facts, Suppertime, and Happiness. Guaranteed to please audiences of all ages.

Session 3: The Little Mermaid (July 26-August 13)

Based on the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. This fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World. This is one of the most beloved stories of all time with some of the best-known songs from the past 30 years.

Teen Theatre Project (Ages 14+)

This is the complete, pre-professional experience for aspiring performers. Set in a safe & encouraging environment where everyone participates in the creation of a fully designed production. Participants will submit a virtual audition prior to the start of the Teen Project so that show preparations can begin on day one. Led by Next Stop Broadway's all-star staff, the Teen Theatre Project is the perfect vehicle for young performers to advance their skills, build confidence, and perform on stage.

Rent (July 12-August 7)

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. This is theatre at its best-exuberant, passionate , and joyous. Viva La Vie Boheme!

Weeks 1-3: Monday-Thursday, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Week 4: Monday-Friday, 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Show Date: Saturday, August 13, at 2 pm & 6 pm

Tuition: $800

How to Enroll in Next Stop Broadway:

