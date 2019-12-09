Coral Springs Center For The Arts Kicks Off 2020 With 11 Concerts And Shows

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts blasts into 2020 with 11 fun, fabulous and frequently family friendly concerts and shows in January and February. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets for all concerts and shows are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

Romeo & Juliet Ballet

January 4 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

A full length Ballet in two acts; choreography and production by M. Lavrovsky and Garry Sevoyan. Music by Sergei Prokofiev. Playing Juliet is Prima Ballerina Olena Dobrianska and playing Romeo is Principal Dancer Sergii Dotsenko. This full-scale production, set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on William Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine brings 55 of Ukrainian talented and brightest Ballet stars to present the most passionate romantic tragedy of love.

Tickets start at $49

Memories of Elvis

January 11 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

The only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel. Chris Macdonald will pay tribute to the incredible story of the King of Rock-n-Roll in a truly dynamic performance complete with costumes, dancers, and a high-energy concert band. Join us for this special celebration of the life and music of one of the greatest entertainers and pop culture icons of our time.

Tickets start at $33

The Righteous Brothers

January 12 at 7 pm (Sunday)

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

Tickets start at $52

February 6 at 8 pm (Thursday)

It Gets Better Every Day Tour

Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world. In 1996, he began doing a weekly rant on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, followed by his Emmy-nominated specials on HBO, and his roles in the ABC miniseries Madoff and such films as Barry Levinson's Man of the Year, Steve Pink's Accepted, and Paul Feig's Unaccompanied Minors. In 2015, he voiced the character "Anger" in Pixar's Oscar-winning Inside Out. Black has appeared on Larry King Live, Piers Morgan Tonight, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O' Brian and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, as well as numerous spots on CNN and MSNBC.

Tickets start at $54.15

Tapestry: Carole King Songbook

February 8 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Starring Jeannie Austin on piano and vocals with her back-up singers and band, Tapestry: Carole King Songbook faithfully recreates the glorious sound of a Carole King concert, leaving you with memories of the great music she wrote and recorded.

Tickets start at $32

Jersey Boys

February 13 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

Tickets start at $82

Masters of Illusion

February 15 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Masters of Illusion is the hit CW television series and America's largest touring magic show. Only the best, most unique, amusing, astounding and amazing performers have been chosen to perform in Masters of Illusion, a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award winning television series and starring the world's greatest award-winning magicians. This 21st century magic show is unlike anything you have seen before - filled with modern illusions and arts of deception, performed live on stage. Watch closely as you experience things that just can't be done......or can they?

Tickets start at $46

ABBA MANIA

February 16 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Take a chance on ABBA MANIA, the world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert. The show has been selling out theatres and concert halls since 1999 with two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. ABBA MANIA is not only for lifelong, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live. Hits include Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes it All, Super Trouper, Fernando, Take A Chance On Me, and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.

Tickets start at $27

February 21 at 7:30 pm (Friday)

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love, Brian Eichenberger, Randy Leago and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

Tickets start at $70

The Rocket Man Show

February 28 at 8 pm (Friday)

This is Elton! Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour videos & photos! Picked by Elton himself, Rus performs as a young Elton John in The Rocket Man Show-driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing.

Tickets start at $32

Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0

February 29 at 1 pm & 4:30 pm (Saturday)

It's "To the Creature Rescue!" as the Kratt Brothers activate their Creature Power Suits. Through hilarious pratfalls and amazing animal 'wow facts' the Wild Kratts rescue their favorite invention from Zach's clutches so the animals of the creature world are safe once again.

Tickets start at $27

Tickets for all concerts and shows at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You