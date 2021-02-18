Coral Springs Center For The Arts Invites Talented Kids & Teens To Enroll In NSB NOW

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts, home of Next Stop Broadway, is offering a fun, performance enhancing, learning experience for children and teens through a series of safe and socially distanced classes in Acting, Singing, and Dancing. Targeted for ages 6 and up, NSB NOW will run from March through May 2021 culminating with an end-of-season staged performance to be shared digitally.

Group Classes start on Monday, March 8, and are limited to no more than 25 students who will be socially distanced throughout the classroom. The cost per class is $80 per month, with a multiple discount of 10 percent off each additional class.

The NSB NOW Group Classes include:

Monday, 6 to 7 pm

Singing Now!

(For ages 9-13)

The main theme of this class is to learn more about the voice as an instrument and build the self-confidence to sing proudly. The curriculum is filled with fun and creative exercises to learn the necessary vocal techniques: breathing, placement, harmonizing, blending, and basic music recognition. Each student's skill level is determined and further developed.

Classes start March 8.

Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 pm

Hip Hop Now!

(For ages 9-13)

This high energy class allows participants to express their personal style through various Hip Hop techniques and the latest dance trends. Dancers develop musicality, creativity, listening skills and coordination. Perfect for students at any level. All music and moves are age appropriate.

Classes start March 9.

Tuesday, 7 to 8:30 pm

The Jerel Dance Experience

(For ages 14+)

Award winning choreographer Jerel Brown takes students on a journey through dance in contemporary Musical Theatre. Participants will train their body and further their skills while exploring the modern musical stylings of shows like The Prom, Beetlejuice, Six, and more. Students will work to produce a concept video to be shared at the end of the season. Suitable dance wear and proper dance shoes are necessary.

Classes start March 9.

Wednesday, 4:30 to 5:30 pm

Next Stop Broadway Jr.'s

(For ages 6-8)

Imaginations run wild as young performers build self-esteem and creativity through theatre games, body expression, dance, and singing techniques. Each class includes study in dance, music, and drama where each child's skill level is determined and further developed. A talented team of coaches will guide students through different activities and teach techniques that ignite the performer inside.

Classes start March 10.

Wednesday, 6 to 7 pm

Acting Now!

(For ages 9-13)

Acting is a necessary class for those interested in developing skills to enhance the quality of their performance. The curriculum is filled with fun and innovative exercises, including acting games, improvisational skills, and even acting out scenes from favorite shows and movies. Perfect for beginners and intermediate young actors, this class provides valuable training and technique while also being fun.

Classes start March 10.

Thursday, 7 to 8:30 pm

Scenes with Cynthia

(For ages 14+)

Aspiring actors unite to study the techniques used by professionals. Cynthia O'Brien, renowned Acting Coach and Director, empowers and fully engages each student as they expand their own fundamental skills needed for success. Through exercises, improv and scene work, actors have fun developing their instincts and confidence. The actors learn to relax, listen, and react on stage while building a scene that encompasses depth of relationship, environment and character.

Classes start March 11.

All of the NSB NOW Group Classes will be held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065). Spaces are limited. To register for NSB NOW, please visit www.TheCenterCS.com/NSB.