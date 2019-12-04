Classic Albums Live To Present The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' At Old School Square

Relive the Fab Four's greatest hits - With a Little Help From My Friends, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, Getting Better, When I'm Sixty-Four, and more -- as MusicWorks and Old School Square's popular Classic Albums Live concert series continues this month at Old School Square's outdoor Pavilion, located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach. Classic Albums Live takes historic rock records and recreates them live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, relying only on the music, performed by some of the country's best touring musicians.

December 28 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Classic Albums Live

The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Featuring 16 extraordinary musicians, every detail of this amazing album will be performed with precision and grace. From sitars and orchestra to guitars and kazoos, this concert will deliver a performance that brings 50 years of Beatles' excellence to thousands of people who grew up listening to this musical masterpiece. As the title song declares, "We hope you will enjoy the show!" (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

Tickets for the Classic Albums Live concerts can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1. Rock fans can save 10 percent when they purchase tickets to any four concerts in this series just by using the code BUY4CAL at checkout.





