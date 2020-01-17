CULTURE & COCKTAILS Welcomes 180 To Chat With Four Theatrical Impresarios

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today announced that this season's second CULTURE & COCKTAILS had a sold-out kick-off on January 13 with 180 friends and supporters sharing the fascinating conversation at The Colony Hotel Coral Ballroom in Palm Beach.

The topic was Hey, Madam Producer and featured::

+ Marcie Gorman, Executive Producer & Artistic Director of MNM Theatre Company, which presents musicals at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse, including upcoming productions of Man of La Mancha and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

+ Vicki Halmos, Founder/Producer of Entr'Acte Theatrix, which stages musicals at Old School Square's Crest Theatre, including the recent productions of The Addams Family and Monty Python's Spamalot.

+ Jan McArt, Producer & Director of Theatre Arts Program Development at Lynn University, where she oversees three popular theatrical series: Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, Jan McArt's New Play Readings, and the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center Comes to Live at Lynn.

+ Marilynn Wick, Executive Managing Producer of The Wick Theater & Costume Museum, which this season will be presenting major productions of The Music Man, Evita, A Chorus Line and more.

They were interviewed by Suzanne L. Niedland, award-winning filmmaker, actor, and Broadway Producer





