CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to be Presented by Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts has announced the must-see holiday event of the season that will bring joy and excitement to the theater like never before. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be showing for one breathtaking performance on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 7, at noon, by calling the box office at 954.344.5990 or online at www.thecentercs.com.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.

Treat your family to a VIP Experience and enjoy a red-carpet entry where you will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo, plus each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Create memories you will cherish forever at this fabulous show for the whole family.

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.