Burt Reynolds Institute Adds Second TONGUES A'WAGGING Show

Donna Carbone, the Managing Director of the Burt Reynolds Institute, announced that the Institute's popular Tongues a'Wagging - Community Storytelling Event has added a second show on July 21st at 4:00 pm. Doors open at 3:30 pm. The Saturday night show sold out almost overnight.

Tongues a'Wagging, which Carbone, an author, created to give people a "voice" and a place to share their life stories, is a unique opportunity for residents of Palm Beach County to get up close and personal with an eager audience. The topic for both July events is Lessons I Have Learned from Life. The cost for tickets is $20.00 and will include a talk back with the storytellers at the end of the evening.



Reservations are required. Tickets are on sale now and going fast. The Institute's theater is small... only 40 seats... and Carbone said attendees at past Tongues a'Wagging shows call the minute they receive the email announcing the next show. She advises people to call early to reserve their space.

For more information and directions, contact Donna Carbone at briftfinancedirector@comcast.net or call 561 743-9955. For tickets, call 561 743-9955.

The Burt Reynolds Institute is located at: 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida. Carbone advises NOT using GPS. Directions will be sent upon request to anyone not familiar with the location.





