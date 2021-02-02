Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Launches Virtual Series BOCA HISTORY 102

The half-hour Zoom series will be presented live on Thursdays at noon, running February 4 through March 4, 2021.

Feb. 2, 2021  

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Launches Virtual Series BOCA HISTORY 102

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum today announced that the nonprofit organization is launching a new weekly virtual lecture series, Boca History 102.

A follow-up to the popular Boca History 101, the half-hour Zoom series will be presented live on Thursdays at noon, running February 4 through March 4, 2021. The series topics include:

  • Pioneer Voices
  • Nifty 50s: Boca Raton in the 1950s
  • Stormy Weather: Hurricanes and Boca Raton
  • Selling Boca Raton
  • Curator's Corner, a selection of the Museum's favorite collection items and the stories that go with them.

This virtual lecture series is FREE for BRHS&M members, and will be recorded. A link to each lecture is available for members who miss the live Zoom event. Individual membership is only $40, while a Family membership is $60.

To sign up for Boca History 102 or to become a BRHS&M member, please contact Patricia Fiorillo at research@BocaHistory.org.

For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Palm Beach Stories   Shows
Kravis Center Announces Live Concerts With Bob Merrill, Nella, Anthony Nunziata Photo

Kravis Center Announces Live Concerts With Bob Merrill, Nella, Anthony Nunziata

Coral Springs Center For The Arts Brings Back Live Music With ABBA MANIA Photo

Coral Springs Center For The Arts Brings Back Live Music With ABBA MANIA

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARK Photo

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS

Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOfusion 2021 Photo

Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOfusion 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • OperaVision is Now Streaming Royal Swedish Opera's LA PASSION DE SIMONE
  • OperaVision to Stream Royal Swedish Opera's LA PASSION DE SIMONE
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!