Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Launches Virtual Series BOCA HISTORY 102

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum today announced that the nonprofit organization is launching a new weekly virtual lecture series, Boca History 102.

A follow-up to the popular Boca History 101, the half-hour Zoom series will be presented live on Thursdays at noon, running February 4 through March 4, 2021. The series topics include:

Pioneer Voices

Nifty 50s: Boca Raton in the 1950s

Stormy Weather: Hurricanes and Boca Raton

Selling Boca Raton

Curator's Corner, a selection of the Museum's favorite collection items and the stories that go with them.

This virtual lecture series is FREE for BRHS&M members, and will be recorded. A link to each lecture is available for members who miss the live Zoom event. Individual membership is only $40, while a Family membership is $60.

To sign up for Boca History 102 or to become a BRHS&M member, please contact Patricia Fiorillo at research@BocaHistory.org.

For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.