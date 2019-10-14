Bob Carter's Actors' Rep Presents VISITING MR. GREEN By Jeff Baron

Today, most of us are accepting of one another without question about our differences. We'd like to not remember a time when it took convincing for people to even realize they may be more similar than they thought by outside judgment and stubbornness. Visiting Mr. Green addresses this topic in a straight forward way with characters that have the typical behaviors you'd assume they would have. Mr. Green, a grouchy New Yorker in his 80's, has just suffered the death of his wife. This event only intensifies his testy attitude.

A young corporate executive, Ross Gardiner, is introduced when he nearly hits Mr. Green with his car. He is convicted of reckless driving with an unusual sentence. He must make weekly visits to Mr. Green's disheveled apartment for six months. While first only seeing the dissimilarity between them, a kinship emerges as they get to know more about each other. The gap in the bridge begins to close when they find that both men are Jewish. It also becomes apparent that both men live lonely lives, but for opposing reasons. As we know, Mr. Green is left lonely and unsociable by unfortunate circumstance. But, Ross feels isolated by the guilt of being homosexual. Ross is eventually able to draw out Mr. Green's compassionate side. Mr. Green becomes the father figure Ross desperately needed. The men learn to look past their assumptions.

Visiting Mr. Green had its premiere at the Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, on June 20, 1996. The production had Eli Wallach in the lead role. Now, the play has become one of the most-performed plays in the world. There have been over 400 productions in 23 languages in 45 countries. Visiting Mr. Green won Best Play Awards in Greece, Mexico, Israel, Uruguay, Turkey and Germany.



The production at Bob Carter's Actors' Workshop & Repertory Company & Youth Actors Guild will be directed by Bob Carter November 15 - 24. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students with proper ID. For ticket information contact the box office at 561-833-7529 or visit www.actorsrep.org



The Actors' Workshop & Repertory Company is a non-profit, professional theatre and is a member of the South Florida Theatre League and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. The Bhetty Waldron Theatre is located in West Palm Beach at 1000 N. Dixie Hwy.





