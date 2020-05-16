Avery Sommers To Teach At Palm Beach Institute For The Entertainment Arts

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts in North Palm Beach announced the addition of Broadway star and chanteuse extraordinaire Avery Sommers to their teaching staff. Sommers, a Palm Beach County resident, will share her talents and expertise with students wishing to pursue their dreams of performing on stage and in film. She will teach a beginning acting class on Monday evenings at 7 pm and an advanced acting class on Friday evenings at 7 pm. Over the summer months, she will helm a vocal performance course for those interested in learning voice training.

Avery Sommers is show business royalty. She is a veteran performer who chooses to share her gifts with those who wish to immerse themselves in the magic of entertainment. Critics recently dubbed her as "... the coolest dame to ever command the stage at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in NYC." Starting Monday, May 18th, she will teach budding and experienced actors to stand in the spotlight and Shine! Shine! Shine!

Avery joins acting teachers Sherman Roberts and C. Todd Vittum as well as writing instructor Donna Carbone and teleprompter proficiency expert Patty Serrano in bringing an all-inclusive curriculum to the Institute. Guest instructors include John Cappelletti, Antoni Corone, Alyn Darnay and Kenneth Kay as well as casting director Ellen Jacoby.

For information on classes at the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, call Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955. Classes are affordable and scheduled to offer a wide-range of options. Students at the Institute have an opportunity to perfect their craft by performing in the shows produced at the Institute.

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts was formed to educate, advance, and enhance a knowledge of the entertainment industry and to involve the community in all aspects of film, television, and theater, including creative writing. The Institute is located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach between True Treasures and Entre Nous Bistro. The address is 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida.





