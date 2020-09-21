Arts Garage in Delray Beach Resurrects Live Local Theatre With BUNKER On October 24

The timely and thought-provoking production will have one performance on Saturday, October 24, at 7 pm.

Just days after Palm Beach County officially moved into Phase 2, allowing indoor playhouses to reopen at 33 percent capacity, Arts Garage brought back live musical performance to Delray Beach with Music At Home: Live From Arts Garage, a room-rocking soul, funk and fusion concert that was both live and live-streamed.

Today, Arts Garage is announcing Theatre At Home: Live From Arts Garage with a live and simultaneously live-streamed performance of BUNKER, a one act play directed by and starring South Florida actor and writer Jonathan David Kelly. The timely and thought-provoking production will have one performance on Saturday, October 24, at 7 pm.

BUNKER dramatizes the story of Khalan and his mother as she finds herself becoming the very thing from which she is trying to protect him. This story of love reveals how wars may unintentionally start at home and the journey back to peace. It asks the demanding question: "How do you raise a Black Boy with no manual?"

Kelly, who cohosted the afterschool TV program KidVision and later served as host of WLRN's Vibe Connection, previously wrote and directed the documentary film Saved By The Pen, which can be viewed on YouTube. His BUNKER co-stars include performance poet, novelist and playwright Sharonda Eccentrich Richardson and librarian-turned-educator Shanteala Mash, who are both based in Broward County.

"As an artist, I am committed to creating work that speaks to the underserved communities I come from," says Kelly. "Not only do I use the arts as a way to spark dialogue for social change, but also as an instrument for healing. Before I create new work, I make sure to engage with community members through focus groups and open forum discussions, so that I have an accurate depiction of their individual social issues."

Accordingly, immediately following the live/live-streamed performance of BUNKER at Arts Garage, the cast will have an open discussion on the condition of the African American Community as it relates "to raising black men in an effort to open dialogue, create solutions, and bring back the village."

"BUNKER explores an important concern facing many families today," says Marjorie Waldo, the venue's President & CEO. "Arts Garage celebrates community and believes that the Arts can be truly transformative by starting conversations and bringing people together. This amazing play is a perfect opportunity to do exactly that, whether you decide to watch it live-streamed from your home or with us live in Delray Beach. "

The price for a live-streamed performance is $25, and $150 per table for in-person tickets. They can be purchased online at: https://artsgarage.org/event/theatre-at-home-live-from-arts-garage-bunker/

