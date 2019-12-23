Arts Garage Will Host Annual Gala SOUL PARTY

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today invited friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming, to the nonprofit organization's 10th annual Gala.

The annual Gala is the most important fundraiser each year at Arts Garage. The upcoming event will include live music, a silent and live auction led by well-known auctioneer Neil Saffer, complimentary cocktails, and a plated dinner catered by Chez Gourmet. Attendees will jubilantly relive the 50s, 60s and 70s when soul music was king.

"From favorite tunes by Stevie Wonder to Aretha Franklin, James Brown to Motown-this Gala featuring Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion is sure to have everyone movin' and groovin'," promises Waldo. "Appropriately scheduled on the Lunar New Year, this truly will be a magical, memorable, musical celebration."

"Festive attire is admired but not required," she adds. "Best of all, funds raised on this fun night will benefit Arts Garage's diverse events, education programs, and emerging artists programs."

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

The steering committee for SOUL PARTY include Ronnie Dunayer, Lynn Ferguson, Louise Kornfeld, Susan Paulus and Marjorie Waldo.





