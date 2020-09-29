Arts Garage Presents Thought-Provoking BUNKER

Tickets are available for both live & live-streamed performances.

Just as Arts Garage brought back live musical performance to Delray Beach with Music At Home: Live From Arts Garage, the venue is now launching Theatre Live From Arts Garage with a live and simultaneously live-streamed performance of BUNKER, a one act play written by Sharonda Eccentrich Richardson, directed by Jonathan David Kelly, and starring Shanteala Mash. The timely and thought-provoking production will have one performance on Saturday, October 24, at 7 pm.

BUNKER dramatizes the story of Khalan and his mother as she finds herself becoming the very thing from which she is trying to protect him. This story of love reveals how wars may unintentionally start at home and the journey back to peace. Playwright Richardson asks the demanding question: "How do you raise a Black Boy with no manual?"

"As an artist, I am committed to creating work that speaks to the underserved communities I come from," says director Kelly. "Not only do I use the arts as a way to spark dialogue for social change, but also as an instrument for healing. Before I create new work, I make sure to engage with community members through focus groups and open forum discussions, so that I have an accurate depiction of their individual social issues."

Accordingly, immediately following the live/live-streamed performance of BUNKER at Arts Garage, the talented trio behind the production will have an open discussion on the condition of the African American Community as it relates "to raising black men in an effort to open dialogue, create solutions, and bring back the village."

"BUNKER explores an important concern facing many families today," says Marjorie Waldo, the venue's President & CEO. "Arts Garage celebrates community and believes that the Arts can be truly transformative by starting conversations and bringing people together. This amazing play is a perfect opportunity to do exactly that, whether you decide to watch it live-streamed from your home or with us live in Delray Beach. "

The price for a live-streamed performance is $25, and $150 per table for in-person tickets. They can be purchased online at: https://artsgarage.org/event/theatre-at-home-live-from-arts-garage-bunker/

For the in-person audience, Arts Garage is selling tables of 2, 4 and 6 that will be placed six feet apart. Concessions will be served table-side or chair-side, and-to reduce crowded common spaces-there will be no intermission.

Additional health and safety precautions have been implemented. For example, all Arts Garage staff and volunteers have been trained on safety and sanitation practices by management, with mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift. Face masks are required.

Requirements for Patrons

All tickets, both live and live-streamed, must be purchased in advance.

Please bring the printed or electronic tickets to encourage touchless entry.

Wear a face mask when entering Arts Garage.

Maintain six feet of separation before, during and while leaving the concert.

Immediately take seats after arriving to avoid gathering in the gallery.

"Arts Garage is doing everything we can to keep patrons safe, and we ask our fans to do the same," adds Waldo. "In particular, we ask people to please stay home and view the performance online if they have any symptoms, including fever, that may be indicative of coronavirus."

For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.

Shows View More Palm Beach Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You