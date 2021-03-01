Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present GARAGE QUEENS, Back By Fabulous Demand On April 30

Hosted by the inimitably exquisite Ariel Rimm-Chanel.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present GARAGE QUEENS, Back By Fabulous Demand On April 30

Back by FABULOUS Demand for a Post-Pandemic Reboot, Arts Garage today announced that it will be presenting three jaw-dropping, side-splitting, glitter-glowing, fierce and divine performances of GARAGE QUEENS this year, all hosted by the inimitably exquisite Ariel Rimm-Chanel.

"Showcasing some of South Florida's most colorful and notorious drag queens and/or female illusionists, GARAGE QUEENS: Fierce, Fabulous, Divine will have three dazzling Friday night performances at Art Garage on April 30, July 30 and October 29," says Marjorie Waldo, the venue's President & CEO.

"A magical, musical event celebrating the local LGBTQ community and all things divine, the crowd-tickling GARAGE QUEENS sold out all previous performances at Arts Garage," she adds. "Best of all, it's an event that brings the entire community together. At Arts Garage we continue to work to provide a safe space for everyone to be creative, expressive and free."

The first show will feature past Garage Queen performer Citris as well as DJ Joshua Atom.

Onsite tickets for GARAGE QUEENS are $25 & $35, while the Live Stream performance is only $10. To purchase tickets, please visit https://artsgarage.org/event/garage-queens-2021/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles View More Palm Beach Stories
Kravis Classroom Connection Hosts ONE SMALL STEP with Palm Beach Symphony & Demetrius Photo

Kravis Classroom Connection Hosts ONE SMALL STEP with Palm Beach Symphony & Demetrius Klein Dance Company

NEXT STOP BROADWAY Offers Acting, Dance Training For Teens At Coral Springs Center For The Photo

NEXT STOP BROADWAY Offers Acting, Dance Training For Teens At Coral Springs Center For The Arts

Veteran Husband And Wife Team, William and Sue Wills, Begin 25th Year of Touring Photo

Veteran Husband And Wife Team, William and Sue Wills, Begin 25th Year of Touring

Submission Are Now Open for the 2021 LDub Documentary Film Festival at Lake Worth Playhous Photo

Submission Are Now Open for the 2021 LDub Documentary Film Festival at Lake Worth Playhouse


More Hot Stories For You

  • Milwaukee Rep to Reopen in April with In-Person Performances
  • Milwaukee's First Stage Announces 27th Annual Make Believe Ball
  • Milwaukee Opera Theatre Presents THE SOUND
  • Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Will Release First Production Following AEA Approval In March