Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present GARAGE QUEENS, Back By Fabulous Demand On April 30

Back by FABULOUS Demand for a Post-Pandemic Reboot, Arts Garage today announced that it will be presenting three jaw-dropping, side-splitting, glitter-glowing, fierce and divine performances of GARAGE QUEENS this year, all hosted by the inimitably exquisite Ariel Rimm-Chanel.

"Showcasing some of South Florida's most colorful and notorious drag queens and/or female illusionists, GARAGE QUEENS: Fierce, Fabulous, Divine will have three dazzling Friday night performances at Art Garage on April 30, July 30 and October 29," says Marjorie Waldo, the venue's President & CEO.

"A magical, musical event celebrating the local LGBTQ community and all things divine, the crowd-tickling GARAGE QUEENS sold out all previous performances at Arts Garage," she adds. "Best of all, it's an event that brings the entire community together. At Arts Garage we continue to work to provide a safe space for everyone to be creative, expressive and free."

The first show will feature past Garage Queen performer Citris as well as DJ Joshua Atom.

Onsite tickets for GARAGE QUEENS are $25 & $35, while the Live Stream performance is only $10. To purchase tickets, please visit https://artsgarage.org/event/garage-queens-2021/.