André De Shields Will Replace Tommy Tune For Performance at Old School Square's Crest Theatre

Tommy Tune's anticipated performance scheduled for this year at Old School Square's Crest Theatre has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. André De Shields will proudly be presented in his place.

Tune, winner of ten Tony Awards and prolific performer, director and choreographer, has been forced to cancel his performances that were due to play at the historic performance venue at 8 p.m. on March 9 and 10.

"It is with deep regret that Tommy Tune will not be able to perform at the Crest Theatre. We are honored to present André De Shields," said Holland Ryan, Chief Creative Officer at Old School Square.

In a career spanning fifty years, André De Shields has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director and educator. Mr. De Shields is the triple crown winner of the 2019 Awards Season, having won the prestigious Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards in the category of Best Actor in a Featured Role for his performance as Hermes in Hadestown, which won as Best Musical. His other numerous accolades include the 2019 Actors' Equity Foundation's Richard Seff Award, honoring best performances by a veteran male and female actor, the 2018 Off Broadway Alliance Legend Award, the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award, the 2007 Village Voice OBIE Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance, and eight AUDELCO Awards for Outstanding Performance, Direction and Choreography. He continues to be consistently acclaimed for his show stopping performances in four legendary Broadway musicals: The Full Monty (Tony Nomination), Play On! (Tony Nomination), Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award) and The Wiz (Title Role). Mr. De Shields is proud a member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA and SDC.

In its 24th season and presented in association with Mark Keller, the Broadway Cabaret series features Broadway's brightest stars, accompanied by legendary musical directors on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The Life Tony winner Lillias White will appear February 10-11. White has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela!

Cats Tony winner Betty Buckley, who currently stars in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, will appear February 17 and 18. Buckley is also known for her roles in 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Sunset Boulevard, and Carrie.

The Broadway Cabaret Series closes March 30-31 with Drama Desk nominee Lucie Arnaz. The daughter of the late Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz originated the role of songwriter Sonia Wolsk in the Marvin Hamlisch-Neil Simon musical They're Playing Our Song, co-starring opposite Robert Klein for more than 1,000 performances on Broadway.

Tickets can be purchased through the Crest Theatre Box Office by calling 561.243.7922, ext. 1, emailing mail to: BoxOffice@oldschool.org or stopping by in person at 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. VIP & Premium tickets include post-show reception with performers; VIP Table siting also includes 1 complimentary drink and table service. The Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 10AM - 5PM.





