Alex Brightman, Jerry Mitchell & More to Take Part in The Broadway Artists Intensive with the Kravis Center For The Performing Arts

Created by Broadway professionals Jason Gillman and Jackie Bayne Gillman, The Broadway Artists Intensive will be taught by an all-Broadway faculty, including special Guest Artists. This summer's Guest Artists include Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, creator of Kinky Boots, the Best Musical of 2013, Disney Parks Casting Director, Dan LoBuono, and Alex Brightman, star of Broadway's Beetlejuice the Musical and School of Rock!

The live, virtual auditions are scheduled for Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for serious musical theatre students ages 14-22. Students are required to prepare a one-minute contemporary monologue from a published play, sing one 32-bar selection from standard Broadway repertoire and submit a dance audition video with choreography provided by TBAI. There is no fee to audition virtually on April 10, but registration is required. Please visit http://www.thebroadwayartistsintensive.com/florida/live-virtual-audition to register. Video auditions are now being accepted for those who are unable to attend the live virtual auditions.

- Followed by The Broadway Artists Intensive Virtual program on July 12-23

This summer's Intensive is a by audition only, 2-week program with the same high-level training and All-Broadway faculty as the live program. Sessions will be held via Zoom, Monday through Friday and Broadway Faculty and Guest Artists will instruct each class virtually. Curriculum includes daily classes in all three disciplines of Musical Theatre: Dance, Voice and Acting. The Intensive will culminate in a Professional Industry Audition for Broadway Casting Directors, top NYC Agents, and Royal Caribbean Entertainment! In addition, students will work with special Guest Artists throughout the two weeks, including TONY Award Winning Director and Choreographer, Jerry Mitchell, Disney Parks Casting Director, Dan LoBuono, Alex Brightman, star of Beetlejuice the Musical, and more!

To sign-up for The Broadway Artists Intensive live, virtual auditions, please visit www.thebroadwayartistsintensive.com. For more information about the Kravis Center please visit www.kravis.org.