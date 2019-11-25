Actors Workshop Presents the South Florida Premiere of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL By Quiara Alegría Hudes 

Actor's Rep in West Palm Beach presents the South Florida premier of "Water by the Spoonful", a Pulitzer Prize winning play by Quiara Alegría Hudes.



An expert panel led, interactive talkback discussion with the audience follows each performance. The production contains strong language and mature content (drug references and addiction).

Director Bob Carter is a longtime member of both the Screen Actors Guild and Actors' Equity Association. He is, by reputation, one of the best acting instructors and directors in the Southeast. Trained in New York at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Bob Carter has studied and honed his skills with the best in the business.

Actor's Rep is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that prides itself on producing the Most Socially Relevant Theatre in Palm Beach County. The Rep offers professional quality theatrical productions using primarily local talent. This is augmented by a wide variety of training programs in the theatrical arts. In classes and workshops; children, teens and adults advance their skills for auditions, acting and improvisation.





