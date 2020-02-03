ANNIE THE MUSICAL Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Annie is the perfect family-friendly musical and an ideal show for a largely female cast.

Preview Night is Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ($29 & $35)

Preview Night Dinner & Show with BROGUES is Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 6pm | ($68)

A handsome pub, Brogues serves food that's as homey as the surroundings. Between the pool table, darts, sports on the screens, rousing music, ice cold beer on tap and by the bottle, a fine selection of Scotch and Whiskey, the wonderful menu and welcoming crowd, it's hard to stay away from Brogues Down Under! The Playhouse is just a 1/2 block away.

Opening Night is Friday, Aoril 10, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ($40 - includes Opening Night Reception)

Evening and Matinee Performances will run April 11-26, 2020 at 8pm and 2pm. ($29 & $35)



Buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/annie/

or call 561-586-6410.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You