AGATHA CHRISTIE - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION to Open at the Lake Worth Playhouse in February

Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man's fight to escape the hangman's noose. Generally regarded as one of Christie's most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Schedule:

Preview Night is Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ($29 & $35)



Preview Night Dinner & Show with BROGUES is Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 6pm | ($68)

Opening Night is Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ($40 - includes Opening Night Reception)

Evening and Matinee Performances will run February 29 - March 15, 2020 at 8pm and 2pm. ($29 & $35)

Buy tickets online at

https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/witness-for-the-prosecution/

or call 561-586-6410

Lake Worth Playhouse is located at 713 Lake Ave in Downtown Lake Worth. Valet Parking is $5 (when available). Street and lot parking is also available.

Lake Worth Playhouse is a non-profit community theatre with a diverse array of offerings, including award-winning dramas, comedies, musicals, area premieres, Broadway favorites, children's shows, ballets and operas on film, live concerts, improv comedy and alternative programming. In addition to its main stage theatrical fare, the Playhouse presents year-round independent and foreign films in the Stonzek Studio, an intimate black-box style theatre equipped with a large viewing screen and high-definition projection. The Playhouse is proud to offer a variety of educational programs for adults and children, as well as community outreach initiatives that bring cultural programs into the neighborhoods of underserved youth and also make theatre available free of charge for disadvantaged citizens in the community.





