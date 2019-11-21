ACES & KNAVES to Screen at the Mizner Park Cultural Center

Aces & Knaves, a film that zooms in on the players, the scandals, and the intense competition inside the world of bridge will be screened on December 29th at 7 pm at the Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton. "No doubt the best documentary on bridge ever made," Michael Becker, a member of the American Contract Bridge League Hall of Fame said recently. Becker, along with fellow bridge champion Gavin Wolpert, will join the film's director Jackie Paré for a Q&A following the screening.

Aces & Knaves follows the emotional story of the whistleblowers and code breakers who worked thousands of hours to expose two pairs of world-class cheaters, one from Italy and another from Israel. "Collusive cheating in bridge is our murder," says champion bridge player Steve Weinstein. "For our game it's as bad as it gets."

Aspiring ace Bill Gates, along with some of the best players on the planet, share tales of exhilaration and defeat in Aces & Knaves. The film mixes vintage stills and old movie footage with dramatic coverage of international tournaments. It is aimed not only at not only at bridge enthusiasts, but also at those who have never picked up a hand. "Why?" asks director Paré. "Because bridge holds a mirror to the human spirit - at its best and as its worst. And like life, it's all about the cards you're dealt. You have to make the best of them."

Tickets for the December 29th screening of Aces & Knaves are $20 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by phone at 844-672-2849. The Mizner Park Cultural Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

More information about Aces & Knaves can be found on the film's website at https://www.acesandknavesthefilm.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2324861804496315/

Photo credit: Michael Hull





