25th Anniversary Season of Broadway Cabaret Series Postponed to Winter 2022

Old School Square has announced the postponement of its Broadway Cabaret series. Read their full statement here:

"The team at Old School Square hears the general public's concerns with the 2021 Broadway Cabaret Series. While we hoped to present the Broadway Cabaret Series as we have for many years, ticket sales during this season's Covid spikes showed that some of our patrons are still not coming out until vaccines are more prevalent and people feel more comfortable.

With that being said, we are rescheduling the entire 2021 Broadway Cabaret Series to 2022 - and back inside our cherished Crest Theatre. Though we are postponing the series by one year, we hope you will join us in 2022 for the celebration of the 25th Anniversary season of the Broadway Cabaret Series. Plus, two additional performers have been added to the 2020 season - see below!

The series is tentatively scheduled to be re-released for ticket purchases in early Spring 2021."

Full details here:

January 17 & 18, 2022

Broadway, My Way

Known as much for her four independent solo albums as for her roles on the Broadway stage, in a rare turn of events, Shoshana Bean has created a concert packed with all-BROADWAY tunes! She will put her signature soulful spin on songs from roles she's played, roles she wants to play, roles she'll never play, and maybe even take some requests! This is sure to be an evening you will not want to miss!

January 31 & February 1, 2022

An Evening with Norm Lewis

Tony Nominee and TV/Film Star Norm Lewis brings his glorious voice and ineffable charm and warmth back to his home state of Florida! Star of Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables, Porgy & Bess, The Little Mermaid and more, Lewis is "among the most reliably impressive voices on Broadway" (NYT) and one of its most sought-after leading men. In an evening filled with the songs from roles that have brought him critical acclaim to unique takes on musical theatre standards, Lewis promises to leave audiences wanting more!

February 14 - 15, 2022

An Evening with Linda Eder

Linda Eder made her Broadway debut in the musical "Jekyll & Hyde," originating the role of Lucy Harris, for which she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award. Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country, and jazz. When she performs live in concert, it is amazing to experience the ease with which she moves back and forth from one genre to another as if she were gift with the vocal ability to perform each genre as well as all the others.

March 7 & 8, 2022

Broadway's Jersey Boy

Tommy Tune is one of the country's most prolific performer/director/choreographers and is celebrating his golden decade on the great American stage. He has received 10 Tony Awards, which include the 2015 Tony for Life Achievement in the Theatre, The National Medal of Arts, 8 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Astaire Awards, and multiple Life-Time Achievement Awards including the Society of Directors and s the Choreographers' George Abbott Award.

March 14 & 15, 2022

Sing Happy

Rachel Bay Jones, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award Winner from Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Pippin", returns to her Broadway roots in South Florida with a show full of laughter and song, lifting our hearts the way only a great show tune can. From current to classic, and with her ace Musical Director Randy Redd, Rachel puts her unique spin on the songs that make us smile.

March 28 & 29, 2022

An Evening with Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. She is currently starring in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton." She is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award winning musical "In the Heights," a role she originally created Off Broadway at 37 Arts and which receive a Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble

April 11 & 12, 2022

Lucie Arnaz

I Got the Job! Songs from My Musical Past

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz returns to her theater roots looking back at some of the roles she has had on stages throughout the world. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice In Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and Musical Director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand-new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them!

April 25 & 26, 2022

An Evening with Telly Leung

Broadway's Telly Leung and a trio of New York's finest musicians presents a musical chronicle of how a Brooklyn-boy went from the son of Chinese immigrants to being one of Broadway's favorite leading men in shows like Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, and Rent. Audiences can expect an evening of personal backstage anecdotes and an eclectic program of music featuring hit songs from the world of Broadway, Pop, Rock, and Jazz.

Subscription packages start at $285 and can be purchased through the Crest Theatre Box Office by calling 561.243.7922, ext. 1, emailing BoxOffice@oldschool.org or stopping by in person at 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 by Wednesday, July 31st. VIP & Premium tickets include post-show reception with performers; VIP Table siting also includes 1 complimentary drink and table service. Individual ticket sales open to Old School Square Members on July 31st and to groups, public and internet sales on August 29th. The Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 10AM - 5PM.