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What can happen when a young person is given the opportunity to step into the spotlight? Sometimes, it begins with a local production, a supportive mentor and the confidence to discover what might be possible.

For young performers in South Georgian Bay, Theatre Collingwood is helping make those opportunities a reality. And while the journey looks different for everyone, the impact can reach far beyond the stage.

Consider Canadian performer Alexis Gordon, who has appeared in Theatre Collingwood's past cabaret productions alongside other accomplished musical theatre artists. She is now making her Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York's Lyric Theatre. Her achievement is an exciting reminder of the professional talent that has graced Theatre Collingwood stages and the extraordinary possibilities that live theatre can inspire.

Claire Cunsolo of Wasaga Beach, a student at Collingwood Collegiate Institute and singer in the CCI Jazz Band, knows firsthand how transformative a performance opportunity can be.

After years of developing her skills in singing, acting and dance, Claire stepped into the starring role of Alice in Theatre Collingwood's Alice in Wonderland: The Panto. The experience offered more than the excitement of performing. It helped her build confidence, develop resilience, strengthen her performance skills and discover the value of collaboration and storytelling.

For Collingwood teen Jack Bischoff, an early interest in community theatre has developed into an exciting next chapter. Jack joined Theatre Collingwood's inaugural Teen Conservatory production of The New World in spring 2026. He has since landed a role in the Mirvish Theatre production of 13 Going on 30, The Musical in Toronto.

From taking their first steps on a local stage to pursuing opportunities in professional theatre, Claire and Jack represent the kind of growth that can happen when young people are encouraged to explore their creativity, take risks and develop their talents.

These experiences are at the heart of Theatre Collingwood's commitment to arts education. Through youth drama camps, its Teen Conservatory and other educational programming, the organization creates opportunities for young people to learn from professional artists, build friendships, develop confidence and discover abilities they may not have known they possessed.

Making these opportunities possible takes more than talent and enthusiasm. It takes a community willing to invest in the arts.

As a registered charitable, not-for-profit organization, Theatre Collingwood relies on donations, sponsorships and community partnerships to support its professional productions, educational programming and essential year-round operations. While ticket sales contribute to production costs, they do not cover the full expense of operating a professional theatre company.

That's why Theatre Collingwood is launching its Give the Gift of Theatre year-end fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $25,000 by December 31, 2026.

The campaign will build momentum throughout November and December, with a special focus on Giving Tuesday, December 1, the internationally recognized day of generosity that encourages people to support charitable organizations and causes making a difference in their communities.

"Give the Gift of Theatre is about so much more than supporting a performance," says Theatre Collingwood Executive Director Erica Angus. "It's about creating experiences that bring people together, giving young people the opportunity to discover their talents and ensuring that professional theatre and arts education continue to thrive in our region. Every donation, regardless of size, helps us make that happen. We're inviting our community to be part of that impact and help us reach our $25,000 goal."

Donations help support professional artist fees, production and technical costs, organizational operations, youth drama camps and arts education opportunities for participants of all ages. They also help Theatre Collingwood continue to bring exceptional professional performers and productions to South Georgian Bay.

Give the Gift of Theatre This Holiday Season

There are many ways to support Theatre Collingwood's year-end campaign. Community members can make a personal donation of $25 or more, purchase a Theatre Collingwood gift certificate, book tickets to an upcoming holiday performance, attend the Teen Conservatory production of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, or consider a sponsorship for the 2027 season.

Local businesses and community partners are also encouraged to get involved and demonstrate their commitment to a vibrant local arts and culture sector.

Eligible donations receive charitable tax receipts, making it possible to give back to the community while supporting an organization that has helped shape the region's cultural landscape for more than four decades.

A Community Behind Every Curtain Call

Theatre Collingwood's story is ultimately about connection: connecting audiences with professional artists, giving young people a place to discover their voices, and creating shared experiences that bring communities together.

Whether a young performer is taking their first bow, an emerging artist is pursuing a professional opportunity, or an audience is sharing a memorable evening at the theatre, every experience contributes to something bigger.

This holiday season, Theatre Collingwood is inviting South Georgian Bay to help make those experiences possible for years to come.

Give the Gift of Theatre. Help Theatre Collingwood reach its $25,000 year-end fundraising goal by December 31.

Donations can be made securely online at: www.theatrecollingwood.ca/support-theatre-collingwood/

For tickets and event information, visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca or contact the box office at 705-445-2200.



Photo Credit: Kimberly Vincent, Photographer.

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