THE LION KING to Return to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver

Disney’s The Lion King will return to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver during the 2024-2025 Broadway season.

Performance dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The circle of life continues on! In one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway, giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. Relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands. Celebrating over 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world.