Review: Sock 'n' Buskin's THE WOLVES Presents an Honest Portrait of Teenage Life

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Sock ‘n’ Buskin’s first offering of the season is an ambitious staging of Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves, directed by Julia Carroll. The play eschews a traditional storyline with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. Rather, the story unfolds in a series of moments in time, spread over the course of a couple of months. The audience feels like a voyeur, overhearing private conversations. These discussions often overlap and can be difficult to follow, as the playwright has put a focus on mimicking natural speech instead of appearing fully scripted. The risk is that words become jumbled, the train of thought is difficult to follow, and the audience becomes disengaged.

Maintaining the illusion of natural speech for the duration of the play is challenging and, while some exchanges become muddled, the cast generally succeeds. As the curtain opens, the characters are chatting among themselves as they warm up before their next indoor soccer match. The nine players talk about all sorts of things, from the Khmer Rouge and the resulting genocide in Cambodia, to sanitary products, and to which guys are cute. After a while, distinct personalities begin to emerge. For instance:

Marli Peters (#00) portrays the talented but socially anxious goalkeeper.

Sarah Filliter (#2) brings a youthful innocence to the team’s youngest member, whose struggles with disordered eating are largely overlooked by her teammates.

Mac Doucet (#7) projects confidence and swagger, though cracks begin to emerge in the character’s carefully constructed façade.

Kirby Steinke (#8) is a player who seems to downplay their intelligence in order to fit in.

Vittoria-Maria Di Cocco (#11) is the team’s resident intellectual, frequently steering conversations toward politics and world affairs.

Pilar Fernandez (#13) is energetic and outspoken, while quietly navigating an increasingly concerning relationship.

Talia Daigle (#14) portrays a teenager tentatively exploring romance while grappling with her own insecurities.

As team captain, Morgan Sugars-Keen (#25) often finds herself acting as peacemaker when tensions arise among her teammates.

As the newcomer, Carys Murray (#46) captures the discomfort of trying to find her place within an already established group.

Miles Mungai’s minimalist set keeps the audience’s attention on the characters, as there are no distractions from the dialogue other than the physical activity of the characters as they warm up before matches. The script occasionally feels disjointed, particularly immediately after intermission, where audiences who have not read the program notes may struggle to understand what is happening on stage.

The cast succeeds in creating the illusion of genuine teenage conversation, handling DeLappe’s overlapping dialogue with naturalism. Even when multiple conversations compete for attention, the actors maintain clear individual characterizations. In the second half of the show, the cast depicts an array of coping mechanisms as they navigate a tragedy; Peters, in particular, gives an unexpectedly raw emotional performance here. The complicated relationship between Daigle and Doucet's characters is convincingly portrayed, and Murray gives an extremely relatable performance, especially if you’ve ever felt like you've been cast to the sidelines.

Viewers looking for in-depth exploration of issues such as mental health, sexual assault, or global politics may find those themes underdeveloped. However, the play’s intention is less to examine these topics than to capture the organic, often fragmented nature of adolescent conversation. Expanding on individual topics would have required a deviation from the show’s underlying message of unity in the face of adversity.

The Wolves seems to be more of an experiment documenting human emotions than it is a traditional play, but it is still a thought-provoking piece. I think the fact that the actors are university students themselves makes the show’s premise even more compelling to them, as well as to other students who attend.

The Wolves may not appeal to audiences seeking a conventional narrative, but Sock ‘n’ Buskin’s committed cast embraces the play’s experimental nature and delivers a thoughtful portrait of adolescence, friendship, and resilience.

The Wolves is on stage at Kailash Mital Theatre through November 15, 2026. Tickets are available at the link below. Click here for more information about Sock ‘n’ Buskin.

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