"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: Kanata Theatre's EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT
Genius, Passion, and the Cost of Choosing Both.
Kanata Theatre’s newest offering, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight, is certainly a mouthful. Like the title, the subject of the play is a formidable character. Émilie, fondly referred to as La Marquise (Shirley Manh), is intelligent, beautiful, witty, and very much in charge of her own destiny, despite being a woman living in eighteenth-century France.
The show begins after La Marquise’s death; through the power of fiction, she is resurrected so that she can recount her life story, particularly her professional accomplishments and her robust love life. The play is centred around this fundamental question: is it better to live your life ruled by your head or by your heart? La Marquise tallies up her conquests, in both philosophy and the heart, to determine which of the two came out on top. However, in fiction as in life, nothing is ever quite that simple.
La Marquise had several people in her life that greatly influenced her: her mother (Jennifer Simpson), who was matter-of-fact about a woman’s station in life; her husband (El Medhi Idihya), whom she respected, although that did not stop her from taking lovers; the writer, Voltaire (Stavros Sakiadis); and the poet, Jean-François de Saint-Lambert (El Medhi Idihya). The play focuses mostly on La Marquise’s relationship with Voltaire. Although they were great lovers, they also disagreed on the interpretation of Isaac Newton’s Principia. La Marquise insisted that Newton made errors in his theory and set out to translate the text and correct the errors, much to Voltaire’s consternation. This sparks a turbulent period in their relationship, leading the afterlife Marquise to question whether her choices were worth what they ultimately cost her.
The stage (designed by Patrik Renaud) is relatively barren, emphasizing the vast emptiness of death. Props are slowly introduced as the story unfolds, anchored by two large panels, one representing philosophy and the other love, each with an illustration of half of a brain. The central focus is the actors themselves; this is amplified by spotlights (lighting design by Jim Mantle).
Maxine Ball’s costume design is period-appropriate with rich, luxurious fabrics befitting someone of La Marquise’s status. It is especially fun to see La Marquise, who begins the play in a white shift with mathematical equations printed on it, put on layer after layer of clothing until she’s fully dressed.
A concept is introduced early on where the “resurrected” Marquise cannot make physical contact with any character from her past. To counter this effect, she tells her story, often breaking the fourth wall to address the audience, while her younger self appears as a separate character (Keira Conlin). The two Marquises are also able to communicate with each other, despite time and space. This makes the dynamic among the characters intriguing and provides an opportunity for dramatic shifts in lighting and mood as the Marquise relives important moments in her life, some with pride and others with regret.
Cast performances are excellent, aided by strong directorial choices by Juli Heney. Manh captures the essence of her complex character, performing with a theatrical exuberance that is infectious. She tempers the gusto when the more sombre moments call for it, putting her versatility on show. Sakiadis also puts on a commanding performance; however, his character appears to be portrayed as more of a dandy than an intellectual, perhaps to make La Marquise more sympathetic. This may also be an intentional effort to reverse the historical tendency to define La Marquise primarily through her relationship with Voltaire rather than through her own accomplishments. Nonetheless, this reading of Voltaire’s character does make him wearisome. Idihya gives a fine performance as the overly enthusiastic poet, who gushes over La Marquise in a way that would make modern women cringe.
Although it occasionally feels overextended, like Lauren Gunderson's Silent Sky, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight offers a compelling look at a female intellectual navigating a world dominated by men. Gunderson's script neatly balances intellectual discourse with emotional conflict, ensuring that the science and philosophy never overwhelm the human story. Ultimately, any piece of theatre that makes you reach for the history books when it is finished is a winner in my book.
See Kanata Theatre’s Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight until November 28, 2026, at the Ron Maslin Playhouse. Tickets are available at the link below.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Finding Neverland
Almonte Old Town Hall (12/17-12/20)
|
Where You Are
Ottawa Little Theatre (7/14-7/31)
|
Snow White: The Panto
Tweed & Company Theatre (11/27-12/05)
|
Little Women
Ottawa Little Theatre (2/24-3/13)
|
Terror by Gaslight
Ottawa Little Theatre (10/27-11/13)
|
The 39 Steps
Ottawa Little Theatre (3/31-4/17)
|
Genna Giampaolo: Loving the Holidays
La Nouvelle Scène (12/12-12/12)
|
Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime
Ottawa Little Theatre (9/22-10/09)
|
SLEEPING BEAUTY-A MERRY MAGICAL PANTOMIME
The Hall at Emmanuel United Church (12/22-12/27)
|
Rabbit Hole
Ottawa Little Theatre (8/18-9/04)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.