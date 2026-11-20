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Emilie played by Shirley Manh.

​​​Photo by Alex Henkelman.

Kanata Theatre’s newest offering, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight, is certainly a mouthful. Like the title, the subject of the play is a formidable character. Émilie, fondly referred to as La Marquise (Shirley Manh), is intelligent, beautiful, witty, and very much in charge of her own destiny, despite being a woman living in eighteenth-century France.

The show begins after La Marquise’s death; through the power of fiction, she is resurrected so that she can recount her life story, particularly her professional accomplishments and her robust love life. The play is centred around this fundamental question: is it better to live your life ruled by your head or by your heart? La Marquise tallies up her conquests, in both philosophy and the heart, to determine which of the two came out on top. However, in fiction as in life, nothing is ever quite that simple.

La Marquise had several people in her life that greatly influenced her: her mother (Jennifer Simpson), who was matter-of-fact about a woman’s station in life; her husband (El Medhi Idihya), whom she respected, although that did not stop her from taking lovers; the writer, Voltaire (Stavros Sakiadis); and the poet, Jean-François de Saint-Lambert (El Medhi Idihya). The play focuses mostly on La Marquise’s relationship with Voltaire. Although they were great lovers, they also disagreed on the interpretation of Isaac Newton’s Principia. La Marquise insisted that Newton made errors in his theory and set out to translate the text and correct the errors, much to Voltaire’s consternation. This sparks a turbulent period in their relationship, leading the afterlife Marquise to question whether her choices were worth what they ultimately cost her.

The stage (designed by Patrik Renaud) is relatively barren, emphasizing the vast emptiness of death. Props are slowly introduced as the story unfolds, anchored by two large panels, one representing philosophy and the other love, each with an illustration of half of a brain. The central focus is the actors themselves; this is amplified by spotlights (lighting design by Jim Mantle).

Emilie played by Shirley Manh, Madam played by Jennifer Simpson, and

Soubrette played by Keira Conlin. Photo by Alex Henkelman.

Maxine Ball’s costume design is period-appropriate with rich, luxurious fabrics befitting someone of La Marquise’s status. It is especially fun to see La Marquise, who begins the play in a white shift with mathematical equations printed on it, put on layer after layer of clothing until she’s fully dressed.

A concept is introduced early on where the “resurrected” Marquise cannot make physical contact with any character from her past. To counter this effect, she tells her story, often breaking the fourth wall to address the audience, while her younger self appears as a separate character (Keira Conlin). The two Marquises are also able to communicate with each other, despite time and space. This makes the dynamic among the characters intriguing and provides an opportunity for dramatic shifts in lighting and mood as the Marquise relives important moments in her life, some with pride and others with regret.

Cast performances are excellent, aided by strong directorial choices by Juli Heney. Manh captures the essence of her complex character, performing with a theatrical exuberance that is infectious. She tempers the gusto when the more sombre moments call for it, putting her versatility on show. Sakiadis also puts on a commanding performance; however, his character appears to be portrayed as more of a dandy than an intellectual, perhaps to make La Marquise more sympathetic. This may also be an intentional effort to reverse the historical tendency to define La Marquise primarily through her relationship with Voltaire rather than through her own accomplishments. Nonetheless, this reading of Voltaire’s character does make him wearisome. Idihya gives a fine performance as the overly enthusiastic poet, who gushes over La Marquise in a way that would make modern women cringe.

Voltaire played by Stavros Sakiadis, Gentleman played by El Mehdi Idihya,

and Madam played by Jennifer Simpson. ​​​Photo by Alex Henkelman.

Although it occasionally feels overextended, like Lauren Gunderson's Silent Sky, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight offers a compelling look at a female intellectual navigating a world dominated by men. Gunderson's script neatly balances intellectual discourse with emotional conflict, ensuring that the science and philosophy never overwhelm the human story. Ultimately, any piece of theatre that makes you reach for the history books when it is finished is a winner in my book.

See Kanata Theatre’s Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight until November 28, 2026, at the Ron Maslin Playhouse. Tickets are available at the link below.

The race is on for the Ottawa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE Elevator Theatre Company 15% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Urbandale Arts Centre 14% 3 SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Orpheus Musical Theatre 13% 4 COME FROM AWAY Suzart Productions in collaboration with the Maple Leaf Theatre Productions, Inc. 12% 5 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Carleton Musical Theatre Society 7% Best Play 1 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Elevator Theatre Company 28% 2 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Sock 'N' Buskin Theatre Company 16% 3 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM A Company of Fools 12% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Ottawa Little Theatre 10% 5 THE DROWNING GIRLS Kanata Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Elevator Theatre Company 17% 2 Orpheus Musical Theatre 16% 3 Kanata Theatre 10% 4 Ottawa Little Theatre 10% 5 Gladstone Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Rory Taillon - ONCE Elevator Theatre Company 12% 2 Nathaneal Flinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Urbandale Arts Centre 10% 3 Holden Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Urbandale Arts Centre 8% 4 Sarah Cousineau - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Orpheus Musical Theatre 6% 5 Gillian Doiron - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Kanata Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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