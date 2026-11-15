Review: Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman's THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY at the National Arts Centre

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From left: Michael Spencer-Davis as John Perrin, Gray Powell as John Bois,

Cyrus Lane as Sir Henry Savile and 郝邦宇 Steven Hao as Willie.

Set and costume design by Robin Fisher, lighting design by Michelle Ramsay and

sound design by John Gzowski. The King James Bible Play. Stratford Festival 2026.

Photo: David Hou.

NAC English Theatre offers Ottawa audiences a special treat with its presentation of the Stratford Festival's production, The King James Bible Play, written by Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman.

Directed by the National Arts Centre's own Nina Lee Aquino, the play imagines the debates surrounding the seventeenth-century translation of the King James Bible, as scholars struggle to reconcile language, politics, faith, and their own personal biases.

The men make their case for the utilization of specific words, bringing their own experiences and biases to the work, sparking debate among the translators as they let their egos drive the discussion. The men must also bear in mind the king's pleasure, as they are his subjects (and have yet to be paid).

The actors portray their characters with dedication, giving each mannerisms that make them unique. Sir Henry Savile (Cyrus Lane) is a scholar consumed by his books but appears troubled. Young Willie (郝邦宇 Steven Hao) is Henry's soft-spoken son, always eager to please his father, but somehow falling short. George Abbott (Rylan Wilkie), the bishop, is an imposing figure in his light robes; he is intentionally dramatic, using sweeping gestures and exaggerated speech to command attention. Though less flamboyant than their colleagues, Gray Powell and Michael Spencer-Davis provide steady, nuanced performances as John Bois and John Perrin, respectively.

The second act does an about-face. The audience is transported from Jacobean England to modern-day Canada, where a group of women are in final rehearsals of a play about the translation of the King James Bible. The characters we met in Act One are reflected in each woman, as they infuse their performances with elements of their own lives.

From left: Angel Lo as Anna, Sara Topham as Cath and Vivien Endicott-Douglas as Han.

Set and costume design by Robin Fisher, lighting design by Michelle Ramsay and

sound design by John Gzowski. The King James Bible Play. Stratford Festival 2026.

Photo: David Hou

Usually life imitates art, but here we see how the actors' experiences shape their characters as small nuances emerge throughout the rehearsal process. The playwright, Martie (Deborah Hay) has personal issues to deal with and her strained relationship with her daughter, Han (Vivien Endicott-Douglas) becomes more brittle as the act wears on. Meanwhile, Cath (Sara Topham), the diva, spats with Roni (Liz Der), and Anna (Angel Lo) is trying to prove herself worthy of her first professional role.

The costumes (Robin Fisher) are among the finest I have ever seen on the NAC's stage and the way that details from the men's costumes are repeated in their female counterparts' dress is a brilliant touch. It provides a link between the past and present, while ensuring there is no audience confusion.

The set design (Robin Fisher) for the first half is cozy but elaborate, giving the sense of being in the chambers of an intellectual. The set is on two levels and there is a feeling of grandeur being communicated to the audience, aligning with the enormity of the task at hand. The props are incredibly designed as well; voluminous books appear almost out of thin air, and I am still trying to figure out how they lit the candles. The second half is more stripped down, with harsher lighting (Michelle Ramsay) reflecting a modern rehearsal space. Brief flashes see the men appear beside their female counterparts, with an almost eerie feel that gives a real wow factor.

What I found most extraordinary about this production is that it resembles M.C. Escher's "Relativity": a staircase with no fixed beginning or end, constantly leading the audience somewhere unexpected. When you get to the end of the play, you realize that you have experienced it sort of in reverse, as the first act is essentially the result of the second (kind of a play within a play, within a play). This is reinforced by the show's deliberately vague title.

From left: Vivien Endicott-Douglas as Han, Rylan Wilkie as George Abbot (top left),

Sara Topham as Cath (top right), Angel Lo as Anna and Liz Der as Roni.

Set and costume design by Robin Fisher, lighting design by Michelle Ramsay and

sound design by John Gzowski. The King James Bible Play. Stratford Festival 2026.

Photo: David Hou.

Themes of family, loss and love shine through both acts individually but are neatly tied together by the end of the show. There is a lot of humour, but there are also emotionally charged moments that highlight the actors' skill level, particularly Lane's agonizing grief at the end of the first act. The King James Bible Play leaves the audience with the understanding that they have just seen a piece of genuinely great theatre.

This is a high-quality production, and it is easy to see why the play saw such success at Stratford. The King James Bible Play is on stage through November 21, 2026. This is a sold out run but keep your eyes on the NAC's web site in case last minute tickets are released.

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