Review: Bear & Co.'s LEONARD COHEN: TEN YEARS GONE at The Gladstone Theatre

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Bear & Co.'s tribute to Montreal legend Leonard Cohen at the Gladstone Theatre is a loving homage to an artist who has clearly inspired the ensemble. Leonard Cohen: Ten Years Gone is a retrospective of songs that will appeal most to devoted fans of the songwriter.

The ensemble, consisting of Nicholas Arnott, Rachel Eugster, Robin Guy, and Scott Richardson, uses a variety of instruments to recreate the songs, including guitars, bass, piano, accordion, harmonica, flute, and tambourine. Particularly unique is the way the performers share instruments throughout the evening. This versatility gives the arrangements a richness and dimension that might otherwise be difficult to achieve. Vocal duties are also shared among all four members. While the absence of microphones contributes to the production's intimate atmosphere, it comes at the expense of sound quality, and vocal tone and volume are inconsistent.

Bear & Co. presents all of Cohen's hits spanning his career, from the iconic "Hallelujah" to "Suzanne" and "First We Take Manhattan". The inclusion of "Democracy" was apt, given the U.S. midterm elections last night, and its lyrics, "Democracy is coming to the U.S.A.", elicited more than a few chuckles from the crowd. The show's program includes the music and lyrics to the chorus of "Hallelujah" and "Anthem" so the audience can sing along. All song arrangements are done by members of the ensemble, individually or collectively. These arrangements faithfully preserve the spirit of Cohen’s work, rather than trying to reinterpret it.

The show would have more depth if the music were interspersed with some anecdotes about Cohen or other historical context. As is, Leonard Cohen: Ten Years Gone feels more like a passion project; despite celebrating Cohen's catalogue, the show offers little insight into the man himself.

The bare stage is enhanced by David Magladry's lighting design. Magladry’s lighting feels natural so as to be almost imperceptible. During the sing-along portions of certain songs, the lights are partially raised to allow the ensemble to better see the audience, reinforcing the intimate feel of the show.

Fans of Leonard Cohen will likely find much to enjoy in Bear & Co.'s offering. However, audiences expecting a deeper exploration of Cohen's life and legacy may leave wanting more. Leonard Cohen: Ten Years Gone is on stage at the Gladstone through November 7th. Tickets are available at the link below.

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