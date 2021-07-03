Massey Theatre Announces Lineup For its 2021-22 Season

The Massey Theatre Society will be opening its doors this fall with an all new season! As the Province reopens in a safe and responsible way, audiences will be welcomed to the theatre to come and enjoy theatrical performances, as they are meant to be - live and in person.

The Massey Theatre season reflects the diverse lenses and interests of the community with a variety of exceptional performances. Included are iconic musical performers of contemporary Indigenous, pop, folk, rock and guitar jazz. The range of artists is incredible-from Martha Wainwright to Bill Henderson to International Guitar Night. Folk rock powerhouse band The Fugitives explore the realities and lore of Vimy Ridge in a multi-disciplinary concert with the dancers of Ballet BC and spoken word of Brendan McLeod. Musical artist and storyteller, Iskw?", shares her impactful artistry with music, movement, images, poetry and prose.

"We are so proud to have made it through this pandemic as an organization. We've pulled together one of our most exciting programs ever to bring people back to cultural experiences," said Jessica Schneider, Executive Director, Massey Theatre Society.

The return season also promises to brighten our hearts with laughter. Comedy will take centre stage with the former "This Hour has 22 Minutes" star Shaun Majumder and his new show, The LOVE tour. A special two week run of Arts Club Theatre Company's hit show Noises Off offers one of the largest and most fun productions we will see in the coming season. Massey Theatre has been working with Arts Club for over a year to bring back the 2020 hit to delight audiences in the way that only live theatre can do.

Here is the list of the seasons' performances:

Martha Wainwright - Love Will Be Reborn

Nov. 16, 2021

Martha Wainwright is beginning again. The beguiling performer and songwriter graces the Massey stage as part of the tour of her new album Love Will Be Reborn. Wainwright's fifth studio album follows recent years of loneliness and clarity in search of optimism and joy.

Bill Henderson, Solo Tour

November 2021

In his solo tour, Canadian Rock Icon Bill Henderson of Chilliwack takes the stage like the legend he is. Guitar at the ready. Iconic voice filling the theatre. For those of you who are ready to revisit Henderson's distinct style of rock...the Massey is ready for you.

International Guitar Night 2022

January 28, 2022

The always exceptional International Guitar Night returns to the Massey Theatre with a dynamic and eclectic lineup of international acoustic guitarists. The next tour features: Lulo Reinhardt, Germany's Latin Swing master, contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones from Australia, two-hand "tapper" Alexandr Misko from Russia, and Italian jazz guitarist and vocalist Eleanora "Lele" Strino. This show is a celebration of guitar music for new beginnings.

Shaun Majumder LOVE

Feb 3, 2022

In 2019, beloved comedian and performer Shaun Majumder brought his complex tour de force HATE to Massey Theatre, much of it in response to living amid rampant Trumpism and the rise of hate he was witnessing in the US and Canada. Now, the new dad flips the narrative in with his new show LOVE. Majumder is an absolute comedy star, riveting and hilarious. This show is co-presented with Laughter Zone 101.

Arts Club Theatre Company's Noises Off by Michael Frayn

February 15-27, 2022

The pre-pandemic hit show is being remounted on the Massey Stage. Noises Off, hailed as the funniest farce ever written, treats audiences to a hilarious peek at a second-tier acting troupe performing a show. With egos, insecurities, and tempers flaring backstage-and forgotten lines, missed cues, and misplaced sardines onstage-this cast threatens to strike the old adage "the show must go on." Michael Frayn's dizzying play-within-a-play classic is sure to leave you doubled over with laughter. This is sure to be one of the largest and most fun productions to be staged in the coming season.

Iskw?", Solo Tour

March 12, 2022

iskw?" | a??a??a'?a??a?? (short for waseskwan iskwew, meaning "blue sky woman") is, among many other things, an artist - a creator and communicator of music and of movement, of pictures, poetry and prose. And through it all, she's a teller of stories that have impacted our past and will inform our future. Her solo tour brings timely magic and light to the Massey.

Over the Ridge

Spring 2022

The Fugitives with Brendan McLeod and choreography by Jacob Williams for Ballet BC

Often called the "battle that made Canada," Vimy Ridge resulted in over 10,000 Canadian casualties. Through direct storytelling, verbatim theatre, live music and dance, Brendan McLeod, folk rock powerhouse band The Fugitives, choreographer Jacob Williams and the dancers of Ballet BC examine misconceptions, personal accounts by the actual young soldiers from the battle. This multi-disciplinary concert is an emotional, powerful and evocative look at our Nation's past.

Hot Brown Honey

Fall 2022

Hot Brown Honey, the smash-hit, genre defying, firecracker of a show from Australia, that's taken the world by storm is coming to the Massey Theatre. Steeped in the Word of the Mother and packing a potent punch of Hip-Hop Politics, the show is equal parts theatrical masterpiece and social activism with a posse of phenomenal women who smash stereotypes in a celebration of our similarities and differences. From dance to spoken word, hip hop to performance art, Hot Brown Honey will make you laugh until you cry, clap until your hands bleed and shake every part of what your mama gave you.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets and more information available through masseytheatre.com