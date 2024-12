Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards; SPRING AWAKENING at Elevator Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jackie Mustakas - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed & Company Theatre 30%

Josh Rigo - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 18%

Sharon Dickson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 12%

Jamie Dan - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 11%

Laura Merani - MARY POPPINS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 9%

Anna Seguin - JUST SO - Kanata Theatre 7%

Tyler Pearce - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 6%

Jessica Vandenberg - SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 4%

Josh Rigo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Carleton Musical Theatre Society 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jocelyn Perry - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed & Company Theatre 21%

Iris Mackay - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 14%

Kay Roberts and Ross Dumontet - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 14%

Gailene Greene - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 12%

Susan Cole - DREAM GIRLS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 8%

Karlie Christie - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 6%

Lu-Anne Connell - SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 6%

Jeanne Gauthier - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 5%

Maxine Ball - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 5%

Maxine Ball - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 5%

Bonnie Garland - MACBETH - A Company of Fools 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Josh Rigo - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 18%

Phil Nero - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 18%

Ann-Marie Kerr - DEAR RITA - Tweed & Company Theatre 13%

Tim Picotte - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 8%

Jackie Mustakas - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed & Company Theatre 7%

Jason Sedlar - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 7%

Lisa Dunn - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - TotoToo Theatre 6%

Lisa Dunn - MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 5%

Lauren Boyd - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 4%

Dean Deffett - LION OF OZ - Tweed & Company Theatre 4%

Josh Rigo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Carleton musical theatre society 4%

Ellen Seguin - JUST SO - Kanata Theatre 3%

Josh Rigo - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Elevator Theatre Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Venetia Lawless and Lindsay Laviolette - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 22%

Kate Smith - MACBETH - A Company of Fools 15%

Lindsay Laviolette - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 11%

Jim Holmes - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 10%

James Wallis - THE TEMPEST - St Lawrence Shakespeare Featival 8%

Michael Gareau - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 8%

Mary Ellis - DRESSED AS PEOPLE - Arts Court Theatre 7%

Josh kemp - SCROOGE AND MARLEY - Ottawa Little Theatre 7%

Julia Nish Lapidus - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - St Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 7%

Geoff McBride - THE CITY AQUARIUM IS PROUD TO PRESENT: THE MARVELOUS MERMAIDS OF MERRIMENT - The City Aquarium & Nicholas Leno 5%



Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 16%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 14%

DEAR RITA - Tweed & Company Theatre 10%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed and Company Theatre 8%

CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 5%

BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 5%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 5%

LION OF OZ - Tweed & Company Theatre 5%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Suzart Productions 4%

LES MISÉRABLES - National Arts Centre 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 4%

SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - St Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 3%

RENT - Suzart Productions 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Rigo - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 15%

Alaynah DeKline - DEAR RITA - Tweed and Company Theatre 14%

Troy Arsenian - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 12%

Alaynah DeKline - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed and Company Theatre 11%

John Solman - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 11%

David Magladry - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 9%

Alaynah DeKline - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed and Company Theatre 8%

Rob Puchyr - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 5%

Don Douglas - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 5%

Josh Rigo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Carleton Musical Theatre Society 4%

Karl Wagner - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 4%

Josh Rigo - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Elevator Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sun Myung Claire Yoon - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 21%

Sabrina Tang - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 15%

Ian Sherwood - DEAR RITA - Tweed & Company Theatre 14%

Kenny Hayes - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 13%

Wendy Berkelaar - SLEEPING BEAUTY, ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 11%

Peter Aylin - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 11%

Jake Schindler - LION OF OZ - Tweed & Company Theatre 6%

Patrick Bowman - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 5%

Seana-Lee Wood - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed & Company Theatre 5%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 19%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 19%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions, Ottawa, Ontario Canada 9%

CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 9%

LES MISÉRABLES - National Arts Centre 8%

SIX THE MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 7%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Suzart Productions 6%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - TotoToo Theatre 6%

MEMPHIS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 3%

RENT - Suzart Productions 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Elevator Theatre Company 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 32%

THE VEXED AND THE VIGOROUS - Dead Unicorn Ink 21%

MURDER, SHE READ - La Nouvelle Scene (Fringe) 20%

TRAINWRECK - La Nouvelle Scene (Fringe) 16%

THE CITY AQUARIUM IS PROUD TO PRESENT: THE MARVELOUS MERMAIDS OF MERRIMENT - La Nouvelle Scene (Fringe) 11%



Best Performer In A Musical

Shaemus Swets - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 10%

Noah Pacheco - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 7%

Josée Sovinsky - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 6%

Cooper Dunn - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Suzart Productions 6%

Paige Foskett - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed & Company Theatre 6%

Peter Graves - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 6%

Yan Simon - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 6%

Tricia Black - LION OF OZ - Tweed & Company Theatre 5%

Dave Rama - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 4%

Chad Connell - SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 4%

Joy Mwandemange - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 3%

Adrien Pyke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Carleton Musical Theatre Society 3%

Gillian Hosick - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 3%

Nick Cartell - LES MISÉRABLES - National Arts Centre 3%

Constant Bernard - SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 3%

Alizé Cruz - SIX THE MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 3%

Kay Sinclaire - TRAINWRECK - La Nouvelle Scene (Fringe) 2%

Noah Pacheco - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - TotoToo Theatre 2%

Abigail White - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - TotoToo Theatre 2%

Sofía Contal - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 2%

Emmanuel Simon - DREAM GIRLS - Orpheus Musical Theatre 2%

Emma MacEachern - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Elevator Theatre Company 2%

Axandre Lemours - RENT - Suzart Productions 2%

Kirstyn Russelle - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 2%

Sam Boucher - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed and Company Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Venetia Lawless - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 15%

Joy Mwandemange - MACBETH - A Company of Fools 15%

Cara Pantalone - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - St Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 11%

Axandre Lemours - THE VEXED AND THE VIGOROUS - Dead Unicorn Ink 10%

Emily Walsh - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 7%

Geoff Grusen - SCROOGE AND MARLEY - Ottawa Little Theatre 6%

Abbey Sugars-Keen - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 6%

Jenny Pfitzer - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Rodgers - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 6%

Melanie Evans - DEAD AIR - Kanata Theatre 5%

Kurt Shantz - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 4%

Margo MacDonald - DRESSED AS PEOPLE - Arts Court Theatre 4%

Sofia Contal - THE TEMPEST - St Lawrence Shakespeare Featival 4%



Best Play

AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 28%

MACBETH - A Company of Fools 14%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 13%

BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 10%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Three Sisters - The Gladstone 10%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 9%

SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - St Lawrence Shakespeare Featival 9%

THE VEXED AND THE VIGOROUS - Dead Unicorn Ink 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Venetia Lawless and Lindsay Laviolette - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 18%

Josh Rigo - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 17%

Mary Williams - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed & Company Theatre 15%

Tim Porter - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 14%

Brody Spaull - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Paper Moon Theatre 13%

Christy Bindhardt - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 9%

Karlie Christie - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 6%

Lindsay Laviolette and Venetia Lawless - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 5%

Dean Flockton - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alaynah DeKline - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed and Company Theatre 18%

Lindsay Laviolette - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 15%

Lindsay Laviolette - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 14%

Alaynah DeKline - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed and Company Theatre 12%

Mike Hogan - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 12%

Alaynah deKleine - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 11%

Alli Harris - DRESSED AS PEOPLE - Arts Court 10%

Mike Hogan - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Belinda Corpuz - DEAR RITA - Tweed & Company Theatre 17%

Salem Duby - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 10%

Liam Lynch - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 8%

Catherine O'Farrell - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 6%

James King - LION OF OZ - Tweed & Company Theatre 5%

Meg Barbeau - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Suzart Productions 5%

Kyle Thompson - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 5%

Christina Roman - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 4%

Nicole Martin - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Tweed and Company Theatre 4%

Jill Prins - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 4%

Clarissa Fortin - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 3%

Cara Pantalone - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 3%

Andy Allen-McCarthy - SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 3%

Mason Timm - RENT - Suzart Productions 2%

Laurenne Tynski - CHICAGO - Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 2%

Joseph Ruberto - SPRING AWAKENING - Elevator Theatre Company 2%

Caroline Bowman - FROZEN - National Arts Centre 2%

Jessica Wilson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tweed & Company Theatre 2%

J.T. Wood - LES MISÉRABLES - National Arts Centre 2%

Mitch Wood - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 2%

Ha'Keena Maneso - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 2%

Declan Cassidy - SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 2%

Tyler Pearse - INTO THE WOODS - Ovation Productions 1%

Cara Pantalone - SLEEPING BEAUTY, AN ANNUAL PANTO - OttawaMusicals 1%

Kristina Leopold - SIX THE MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christian Giansante - AN ACT OF GRACE - Ottawa Little Theatre 19%

Sarah Aaron - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT - Ottawa Little Theatre 18%

Kenny Hayes - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 16%

Sharon Bernbaum - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 12%

Christian Giansante - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ottawa Little Theatre 11%

Sarah Hearne - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 8%

Jenny Pfitzer - BASKERVILLE, A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 7%

Brian McManus - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 6%

Gordon Walls - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Kanata Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Tweed & Company Theatre 26%

Ottawa Little Theatre 18%

Elevator Theatre Company 11%

Kanata Theatre 6%

Orpheus Musical Theatre 5%

OttawaMusicals 4%

Suzart Productions 4%

Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 4%

Paper Moon Theatre 3%

St Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 3%

Ovation Productions 3%

TotoToo Theatre 3%

A Company of Fools 2%

The Bancroft Village Playhouse 2%

Meridian Theatre, Centrepointe, Ottawa, Ontario Canada 2%

GCTC 1%

La Nouvelle Scene 1%

The Marble Arts Centre 1%



