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Liars at a Funeral, written by Sophia Fabiilli and directed by Hugh Neilson, will run from December 1–13, 2026. The production will feature Andrew Moodie, Drew Moore, Joy Mwandemange, Kristina Watt, and Mary Ellis.

The artistic team includes Brian Smith (set design), Jackie McCormick (stage manager), Martin Dawagne (sound design), Megan Parent (assistant stage manager), Michael Brunet (lighting design), and Vanessa Imeson (costume design).

Remember that Thanksgiving dinner you couldn't wait to leave? The awkward conversations, unresolved arguments, and the relatives who always know how to get under your skin? Liars at a Funeral invites audiences to laugh at the absurdities of family life and find comfort in knowing that their own families might not be so dysfunctional after all.

When an estranged family gathers to mourn the passing of their matriarch, what should be a solemn occasion quickly turns into a chaotic reunion. Long-buried secrets come to light, old grudges resurface, and a mysterious family curse threatens to keep siblings apart. Filled with outrageous schemes, unexpected revelations, and plenty of family drama, Liars at a Funeral is a hilarious reminder that family relationships can be messy, but there's love beneath that chaos.

Bringing together an intergenerational who's who of Ottawa performers, Liars at a Funeral features Andrew Moodie, Drew Moore, Joy Mwandemange, Kristina Watt, and Mary Ellis, all of whom have previously performed on the GCTC stage. Playwright Sophia Fabiilli also makes her return following the production of her play Why It's imPossible in the 24-25 season.

The race is on for the Ottawa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE Elevator Theatre Company 17% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Carleton Musical Theatre Society 16% 3 R&J AND JONI St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 13% 4 SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Orpheus Musical Theatre 10% 5 COME FROM AWAY Suzart Productions in collaboration with the Maple Leaf Theatre Productions, Inc. 9% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Sock 'N' Buskin Theatre Company 28% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Elevator Theatre Company 25% 3 MACBETH AT THE TOWER St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 16% 4 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM A Company of Fools 9% 5 MIRANDOLINA Odyssey Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Orpheus Musical Theatre 25% 2 Carleton Musical Theatre Society 18% 3 Elevator Theatre Company 16% 4 St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 13% 5 Lost Baggage Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Rory Taillon - ONCE Elevator Theatre Company 11% 2 Nick Dolan - R&J AND JONI St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 11% 3 Nathaneal Flinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Urbandale Arts Centre 8% 4 Kaia Bater - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Carleton Musical Theatre Society 8% 5 Jason Swan - FUN HOME TotoToo Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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