"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LIARS AT A FUNERAL to Open at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre
Performances will run December 1–13, 2026.
Liars at a Funeral, written by Sophia Fabiilli and directed by Hugh Neilson, will run from December 1–13, 2026. The production will feature Andrew Moodie, Drew Moore, Joy Mwandemange, Kristina Watt, and Mary Ellis.
The artistic team includes Brian Smith (set design), Jackie McCormick (stage manager), Martin Dawagne (sound design), Megan Parent (assistant stage manager), Michael Brunet (lighting design), and Vanessa Imeson (costume design).
Remember that Thanksgiving dinner you couldn't wait to leave? The awkward conversations, unresolved arguments, and the relatives who always know how to get under your skin? Liars at a Funeral invites audiences to laugh at the absurdities of family life and find comfort in knowing that their own families might not be so dysfunctional after all.
When an estranged family gathers to mourn the passing of their matriarch, what should be a solemn occasion quickly turns into a chaotic reunion. Long-buried secrets come to light, old grudges resurface, and a mysterious family curse threatens to keep siblings apart. Filled with outrageous schemes, unexpected revelations, and plenty of family drama, Liars at a Funeral is a hilarious reminder that family relationships can be messy, but there's love beneath that chaos.
Bringing together an intergenerational who's who of Ottawa performers, Liars at a Funeral features Andrew Moodie, Drew Moore, Joy Mwandemange, Kristina Watt, and Mary Ellis, all of whom have previously performed on the GCTC stage. Playwright Sophia Fabiilli also makes her return following the production of her play Why It's imPossible in the 24-25 season.
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