LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards! Orpheus Musical Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Ottawa!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Ottawa:

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - KYMTC - 2019 19%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Tototoo - 2017 17%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe - 2019 8%

Best Theatre Staff

Orpheus Musical Theatre 42%

Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe 30%

Suzart Production 16%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Orpheus Musical Theatre 44%

Suzart Production 15%

Toto Too Theatre 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lu-Anne Connell - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Toto Too Theatre - 2017 29%

Maureen Russell, Tracy Byers Reid, Marion Parry - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Suzart Productions - 2016 14%

Debbie Carmichael + team - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ASNY - 2020 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Cooper Dunn - FALSETTOS - Orpheus musical theatre - 2019 18%

Morgan Couglan - A CHORUS LINE - Orpheus Musical Theatre - 2016 17%

Jasmine Lee - CAROUSEL - Orpheus Musical Theatre - 2013 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Gareau - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT; SISTER ACT - Tototoo - 2017; Orpheus Musical Theatre - 2019 21%

Barb Lacelle - NEWSIES - KYMTC - 2019 20%

Jennifer Fontaine, Jacqueline Armstrong - LES MISERABLES; LITTLE WOMEN - ASNY - 2015; 2018 16%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Josh Kemp - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE; BENT - ottawa little theatre - 2018; Toto too - 2019 34%

Shaun Toohey - BOEING-BOEING; MARVINS ROOM - Ottawa Little Theatre - 2016; 2019 21%

Brian Cano - A CHRISTMAS STORY - ottawa little theatre - 2015 20%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe 43%

Ottawa little theatre 27%

Great Canadian Theatre Company 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Orpheus Musical Theatre 47%

Ottawa little theatre 28%

Suzart Production 26%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Kevin Colwell - NEWSIES - KYMTC - 2019 26%

Don Douglas - THE LAST 5 YEARS; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Orpheus musical theatre - 2018; ASNY - 2019 24%

Amber Hood - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN; MATILDA - Orpheus musical theatre - 2017; 2019 18%

Most Improved Theatre Company

ASNY (Ain't Seen Nothing Yet) 26%

Toto Too Theatre 19%

Suzart After Dark 18%

Performer Of The Decade

Cooper Dunn - FALSETTOS - Orpheus - 2019 15%

Nathaniel Flinn - NEWSIES - Kymtc - 2019 13%

Jamie Rice - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Toto too - 2017 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Toto Too - 2017 14%

FALSETTOS - Orpheus musical theatre - 2019 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - ASNY, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Ottawa Little theatre - 2020 34%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ottawa little theatre - 2020 10%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Kanata Theatre - 2020 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Bonnie Selleck - NEWSIES - KYMTC - 2019 23%

Elaine McCausland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - ASNY - 2019 18%

Jenn Donnelly - MAMMA MIA!; MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Orpheus musical theatre - 2018, 2019 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

John Cybanski - LES MISERABLES; MARY POPPINS; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; THE LITTLE MERMAID - ASNY - 2015; 2017; 2019; 2020 64%

Bob Kerkowski - CLYBOURNE PARK; BOEING-BOEING; GASLIGHT; MARVINS ROOM - Ottawa little theatre - 2015; 2016; 2019; 2019 20%

Rob Fairbairn - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Kanata Theatre - 2020 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Orpheus Musical Theatre 36%

KYMTC 19%

ASNY (Ain't Seen Nothing Yet) 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Orpheus Musical Theatre 43%

ASNY (Ain't Seen Nothing Yet) 21%

Ottawa Little Theatre 19%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Skye MacDiarmid - NEXT TO NORMAL - Indie Women Productions - 2015 19%

Julie Seguin - FALSETTOS - Orpheus - 2019 14%

Jamie Rice - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Tototoo - 2017 10%