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Tweed & Company Theatre has revealed its 2027 season, which will feature productions including Grease, Come From Away, Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life and more.

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life

First up in 2027, having played over 500 shows across various continents, Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life arrives at the Marble Arts Centre for just six performances. Keith Alessi was neither an actor nor a musician, and his journey to the stage was a highly improbable one. Keith shares his exceptional true story of leaving the world of corporate board rooms behind to follow his long-delayed passion—playing the banjo! When faced with a deadly cancer battle, his musical pursuit took him on a journey that became the key to saving his life. Told through authentic storytelling, heartfelt humor and music, Keith's story is an uplifting tale of challenge, triumph, and the healing power of the arts and music. This production has raised over 1.4 million dollars for Charitable causes, and will play in Tweed from June 10th-13th.

Grease

In early summer 2027, Grease is the word. Starting at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from June 23rd to July 11th, this audience favourite will then perform a six show run at Belleville's Empire Theatre, in a new summer partnership titled Broadway in Belleville. The prouduction will welcome the return of Jackie Mustakas, who directed Anne Of Green Gables in 2024, and the Drayton Entertainment production of Grease last season. Grease at the Empire will run from July 14th to 17th.

Come From Away

Rounding out the summer is Come From Away! Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

Come From Away comes with a new partnership for Tweed & Co, this time with Picton's Regent Theatre. Come From Away will be directed by Artistic & Co-Executive Director Tim Porter, and will play in Tweed from July 29th to August 8th, in Bancroft from August 11th to 22nd, and will round out their run in Picton from August 25th to 29th.

Bancroft Village Playhouse Community Theatre Project

In October, Tweed & Company will return a program launched in 2024, the Bancroft Village Playhouse Community Theatre Project! This production will be professionally designed and directed, and will run for six performances from October 27th to 30th. Auditions will be held in Bancroft in January for Agatha Christie's thriller Murder on the Orient Express. If you're interested in participating, follow Tweed & Company Theatre and the Bancroft Village Playhouse on social media, or join their mailing list through their website.

Beauty & The Beast: The Panto

Finally, for next year's annual holiday pantomime, the company will premiere a new version of Beauty & The Beast: The Panto, featuring a new twist this year…the option to be a bit naughty! After countless requests from their audience, Tweed & Company will present an alternate naughty version of the show for the final few performances in each location. “The naughty version is really a chance for adult audiences to come out and have a good time and a laugh. It may be a bit more risque, but still a show you can enjoy with your friends and coworkers. There will be some more adult humour, and maybe a scandalous costume or two, but it's the same great show, with flashy musical numbers and incredible talent.”

Tweed & Company continues to prioritize affordability and accessibility, and offers the lowest ticket price for professional theatre in the province, ranging from $23.50-$43.50+HST, with discounts for students, seniors, arts workers, and groups of ten or more. Season Passes are available when you book all three major shows in each location.

Still to be announced are 2027's youth programs, films, and many of their major concerts and one night only events.



Photo Credit: Craig Maguire as Tevye and the cast of Tweed & Company's wildly successful summer run of Fiddler on the Roof! Maguire returns next summer in Come From Away.

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