Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards; Kanata Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Vandenberg - THE FOURPOSTER - Classical Theatre Lab 33%

Christine Watson - MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 27%

Aileen Szkwarek - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Kanata Theatre 26%

Sierra Holder (With Tyler Pearse) - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 14%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jocelyn Perry - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 58%

Linda Cho - ANASTASIA - National Arts Centre 42%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Dunn - HAIRSPRAY - Les lye 36%

Stephanie Graham - MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 27%

Aileen Szkwarek - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Kanata Theatre 21%

Tim Porter - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 13%

Margot Greve - URSA: A FOLK MUSICAL - The Marble Arts Centre 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Laurel Smith - THE FOURPOSTER - Classic Theatre Festival 76%

Eleanor Crowder - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - Bear & Co. 24%



Best Ensemble Performance

HAMILTON - National Arts Centre 33%

MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 33%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 18%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - GD Productions 7%

SHE THE PEOPLE - Tweed & Company Theatre 3%

URSA: A FOLK MUSICAL - The Marble Arts Centre 3%

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - Bear & Co. 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill McLaughlin - HAIRSPRAY - Suzart 55%

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - National Arts Centre 36%

David Magladry - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - Bear & Co. www.bearandcompany.ca 10%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Chris Tsujiuchi - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 58%

Emmanuel Schvartsman - HAMILTON - National Arts Centre 42%



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Suzart 37%

HAMILTON - National Arts Centre 23%

MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 23%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 15%

URSA: A FOLK MUSICAL - The Marble Arts Centre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jen colbert - HAIRSPRAY - Suzart 25%

Stefania Wheelhouse - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Kanata Theatre 22%

Josh Kemp - HAIRSPRAY - Suzart 12%

Jackie Mustakas - MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 11%

Hadley Mustakas - MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 9%

Joel Cumber - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 7%

Blaine Alden Krauss - HAMILTON - National Arts Centre 5%

Mike Thompson - HAIRSPRAY - Suzart 4%

Maya Lacey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Cornelius - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - National Arts Centre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alison Smyth - THE FOURPOSTER - Classical Theatre Festival 58%

Kate McArthur - THE TEMPEST - Company of Fools 22%

Sweeney MacArthur - WALLY'S CAFE - Upper Canada Playhouse 13%

Eleanor Crowder - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Bear & Co. 7%



Best Play

THE FOURPOSTER - Classical Theatre Festival 70%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - GD Productions 16%

SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Bear & Co. 7%

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - Bear & Co. 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Williams - MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 69%

Alexander Dodge - ANASTASIA - National Arts Centre 31%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Ladelpha - HAIRSPRAY - Suzart 41%

Sean Downing - MAMMA MIA! - Bancroft Village Playhouse 28%

Sean Downing - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Tweed & Company Theatre 19%

Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - National Arts Centre 11%

